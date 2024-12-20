X!

Estonian government clarifies UN Middle East vote starting point

Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Source: Ivo Panasjuk/Ministry of Foreign Affairs
The government considers it important to vote in alignment with the largest possible group of European Union member states when it comes to resolutions concerning the Middle East. This principle also guided its approach to the two most recent votes on resolutions related to Palestine.

"The Government Communication Unit can confirm that the government formulated Estonia's position on the two most recent Middle East resolutions voted on at the UN General Assembly on December 5," media adviser Kateriin Pajumägi told ERR.

"In these resolutions, Estonia considered the greatest possible unity among European Union member states to be important, aiming to belong to the largest possible group. According to the position approved by the government, Estonia ensured that this group comprised three-quarters of EU member states – meaning that, together with Estonia, 21 out of 27 member states were aligned," Pajumägi explained.

However, she noted that the number of member states voting in favor of a resolution is not the only criterion guiding Estonia's votes at the UN General Assembly. "In addition to striving for the greatest possible EU unity, we always analyze the text of the resolution being voted on and assess the impact of the voting decision on Estonia's various bilateral relations and its image in international organizations," she said.

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu, chairman of opposition party Isamaa, wrote on social media late last week that during critical times, Estonia should carefully weigh its foreign policy steps. He criticized the government's recent approach to Middle East votes at the UN as a cautionary example.

"I have repeatedly warned the government against experimental policies. I asked the prime minister in the [Riigikogu] European Affairs Committee whether the government has revised its policy. He confirmed that this has been discussed in the government cabinet, and a new policy has been formulated: if at least three-quarters of EU member states do not vote in favor of a particular UN resolution, Estonia will remain neutral," Reinsalu stated.

"Indeed, on December 11, there were two votes at the General Assembly concerning Israel, and Estonia voted in favor. Five EU member states either abstained or voted against," he noted.

"This new government policy shift indicates that the talk of values in earlier votes was not valid; the reason lay elsewhere. Secondly, the new political directive implicitly acknowledges that the recent behavior was unjustified. Thirdly, the logic behind the three-quarters rule remains unclear," Reinsalu said.

"It seems more logical to me to return to the rule I formulated during my time: if there is no unity among EU member states, Estonia should not vote against the position of the United States," Reinsalu added.

Asked to clarify Estonia's policy towards Israel and Palestine on Thursday, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jonatan Vseviov said it has not changed.

"It is aimed at finding a peaceful path towards a two-state solution. Obviously this is an aspirational goal. The developments in the Middle East in general, and in Israel and the Palestinian territories in particular, are a source of grave concern, but we remain committed to a two-state solution and if we can play a positive, constructive role in any way, then we will obviously try to do so," he told ERR News.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski, Helen Wright

