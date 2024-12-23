Warm, rainy and largely snowless Christmas period in store this year

Monday will be cloudy and rainy, but the wind is expected to gradually subside. On Christmas Eve, a low-pressure system will settle over Estonia. As a result, no significant changes in the weather are anticipated – winds will remain light, with a mix of rain, snow, and sleet expected.

The night leading into Monday will be cloudy, with rain and sleet expected. After midnight, precipitation will become less frequent and patches of fog may develop. Winds from the southern direction will blow at speeds of 4 to 10 m/s, with gusts of up to 13 m/s along the coast. Temperatures will range from -1 to +3°C, reaching up to +5°C on the islands.

Monday morning will remain cloudy. Light rain and sleet are possible in some areas, with fog forming in places. Winds from the south will blow at 2 to 8 m/s, and temperatures will range from 0 to 3°C, up to 5°C along the coastal areas of the islands.

The day will also be predominantly cloudy. While precipitation will be sporadic in the morning, rain and sleet will become more widespread by the afternoon, with snow possible in the east. Fog may develop in some areas. Winds will shift from the south to the east in the afternoon, weakening to 2 to 8 m/s. Temperatures will range from 0 to 5°C.

On Christmas Eve, the sky will remain mostly cloudy. Light rain and sleet are expected in many areas, with snow possible in parts of the mainland and occasional fog. Temperatures will range from 0 to 5°C.

On Christmas Day, there will be occasional clear spells and the day is expected to remain largely dry. The average temperature will be around 3°C.

In the following days, cloud cover will increase again, accompanied by light rain in some areas. Temperatures on Thursday and Friday are expected to average around +4°C.

