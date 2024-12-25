X!

Christmas Day weather in Estonia largely cloudy with rain and sleet

A dusting of snow in Haapsalu. Christmas 2023.
A dusting of snow in Haapsalu. Christmas 2023. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
The edge of a low-pressure system moving over the Norwegian Sea bringing us a moist and warm air mass will mean not snow, but cloudy weather, rain and possibly sleet in Estonia on Christmas Day.

Overnight into Wednesday, the country saw cloudy conditions, with occasional breaks in the cloud cover, light rain and sleet in parts, and patches of fog.

Winds out of the south and southwest strengthened to 4-9 meters per second (m/s), reaching 12 m/s on the coast and gusting up to 17 m/s.

Overnight lows ranged from -1 to 2 degrees Celsius (C), and as much as 4 C on the coast.

Christmas morning has been cloudy with little precipitation, and moderate winds out of the southwest gusting to 12 m/s, and up to 16 m/s on the western coast. Morning temperatures are ranging from freezing to 6 C.

Expect rain in parts during the day, with daytime highs of 1-6 C and winds remaining out of the southwest at 5-12 m/s, gusting up to 18 m/s on the Western Estonian islands and the coast, before easing up by evening.

The "Aktuaalne kaamera" weather forecast for Christmas Day. December 24, 2024. Source: ERR

Mild and wet conditions to continue

Boxing Day on Thursday will be a warm and foggy one, with some light rain showers in parts of the country. Overnight lows of 1-7 C will rise somewhat to 3-8 C during the day.

Friday's weather will be quite similar, with some light rain and fog, and temperatures ranging from 2-6 C both overnight and during the day.

Temperatures will begin to drop somewhat by Saturday, with light rain during the day but the thermometer possibly dipping slightly below freezing overnight.

Sunday will see rain across more of the country, with sleet and a wintry mix of precipitation possible in parts.

--

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

