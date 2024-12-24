X!

Rain and sleet expected on Christmas Eve

News
A white Christmas is by no means guaranteed in Estonia.
A white Christmas is by no means guaranteed in Estonia. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Christmas Eve (Jõululaupäev) has arrived but thick snow is not forecast. While some snow is expected in eastern Estonia, it will be mixed with sleet and rain.

Tuesday morning will be overcast across most of the country with temperatures ranging from 0-2°C degrees. A weak westerly wind will blow and sleet is forecast in the east.

Weather forecast on December 24, 2024. Source: ETV

During the day, the wet conditions will continue in eastern Estonia but improve in the west. Westerly winds will pick up to 2–7 m/s, with gusts of up to 10 m/s in coastal areas by the afternoon. Temperatures will range from 0 to 5°C.

Wednesday, December 25, will be humid but largely dry. More rain is expected until Saturday.

Weather forecast on December 24, 2024. Source: ETV

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15:44

Professor: Christmas dishes will not ruin your health

14:35

Järva County school declares itself 'mobile phone free'

13:59

Narva's Christmas village marks start of holiday season

10:58

Tallinn's Christmas market closes on December 27

08:49

Wolf hunting suspension lifted in Estonia

07:59

Opposition parties: Riigikogu adopts too many bills

07:34

Tallinn's Kadaka puiestee viaduct opening delayed until summer 2025

07:02

Rain and sleet expected on Christmas Eve

06:43

Tallinn, Tartu to declare Christmas Peace on December 24 Updated

23.12

Estonia increasingly moving toward being a service-based economy

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

23.12

Estonia increasingly moving toward being a service-based economy

23.12

Estonia exports 80,000 handmade elves to Japan every year

23.12

The origins of Estonian Christmas vocabulary

23.12

Experts: Finland's rising unemployment will not affect Estonian labor market

23.12

Estonia slashes support meant for developing families' well-being

23.12

On Estonian Christmas traditions

23.12

Expert: Visiting the sauna has special meaning during the holidays

07:34

Tallinn's Kadaka puiestee viaduct opening delayed until summer 2025

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo