Rain and sleet expected on Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve (Jõululaupäev) has arrived but thick snow is not forecast. While some snow is expected in eastern Estonia, it will be mixed with sleet and rain.

Tuesday morning will be overcast across most of the country with temperatures ranging from 0-2°C degrees. A weak westerly wind will blow and sleet is forecast in the east.

Weather forecast on December 24, 2024. Source: ETV

During the day, the wet conditions will continue in eastern Estonia but improve in the west. Westerly winds will pick up to 2–7 m/s, with gusts of up to 10 m/s in coastal areas by the afternoon. Temperatures will range from 0 to 5°C.

Wednesday, December 25, will be humid but largely dry. More rain is expected until Saturday.

