X!

Weather service warns of waves up to 3 meters high in Gulf of Finland

News
Autumn storm off the Pirita shoreline (picture is illustrative).
Autumn storm off the Pirita shoreline (picture is illustrative). Source: Birgit Vaarandi/minupilt.err.ee
News

The Environmental Agency's (Keskkonnaagentuur) weather service has forecast strong winds on Sunday, which could lead to high waves both on the Baltic and on the freshwater Peipsi järv.

According to the forecast, wave heights in the Gulf of Finland, which separates Estonia and Finland, may reach up to three meters.

A weather report issued Saturday afternoon stated that Estonia will be on the eastern edge of an active low-pressure system approaching from southern Norway.

As a result, the weather will be cloudy, with occasional rain and sleet and strong winds.

The Weather Service forecasts southwesterly, southerly, and southeasterly winds on Sunday, reaching speeds of 5-10 meters per second, with gusts up to 15 meters per second.

On the coasts, meanwhile, the winds could reach 10-15 meters per second in speed, and gusts can be as strong as 22 meters per second.

The winds are expected to weaken slightly toward Saturday evening.

Wave heights are forecast to reach two to four meters in the northern Baltic Sea during the night, and early morning on Sunday.

In the Gulf of Finland, wave heights are predicted to range from 1.5 to 3 meters.

The waves in the more sheltered waters off the west of Estonia will not be quite as big. Those in the Väinameri strait, between Hiiumaa, Vormsi, Muhu, Saaremaa and the mainland, waves are forecast to reach 0.8-1.6 meters, while in the Gulf of Riga to the South, waves can be 1.5-2.5 meters in height.

On Saturday night into Sunday morning, wave heights in Peipsi järv will range from 0.8-1.6 meters overnight and up to 1.3 meters during the daytime Sunday.

In October last year, the "LainePoiss" ("Wave boy") SmartBuoy operated by the Tallinn University of Technology's (TalTech) Marine Systems Institute recorded a record wave height for the Gulf of Finland of 5.78 meters.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15:20

Weather service warns of waves up to 3 meters high in Gulf of Finland

14:57

Tallinn circuit court throws out Virtsu school downsizing appeal

14:25

Estonia's leaders express condolences over Magdeburg Christmas market attack

14:11

State pledges €6 million to transform science and PE Education in schools

13:01

Man rehabilitated half-a-century after crimes during soviet occupation of Estonia

12:02

Karl Hein struggles as Valladolid goes down 3-0 at Girona

11:39

Fourth time lucky for defense ministry-owned building auction

11:04

Artti Aigro advances to ski jumping final in Switzerland

10:21

Kristjan Ilves third in World Cup event in Austria

10:21

Henri Drell shines again, even as Rip City goes down against Mexico City

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

20.12

Chinese routers to be banned in the US also widespread in Estonia

20.12

Valmar Haava: Estonia needs to seriously consider how to keep food affordable

08:56

PPA crackdown ends disorder at Narva border, speeds up holiday crossings

20.12

Number of births in Estonia likely to be at record low in 2024

20.12

Estonia will not recognize Belarusian presidential elections 'charade'

20.12

NATO must deter Russia for next 20 years, warns Estonia's intelligence chief

20.12

Latvian PM: People smugglers on Belarus border are getting smarter

17.12

EKA on Israel decision: We want to provide a safe working environment

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo