Estonia tops EU's housing price rise index

Kadriorg
Kadriorg Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonia's house and rent prices have tripled since 2010 data from Eurostat, the European Union's statistics agency, shows.

The agency compared figures from the third quarter of 2010 and 2024.

Over the past 14 years, Estonia's housing prices rose 230 percent, the highest of the 20 member states with comparable data. It shared the top spot on the list with Hungary which recorded the same increase.

During the same period, house prices more than doubled in Lithuania (+181 percent), Latvia (+154 percent), Czechia (+135 percent), Austria (+114 percent), Portugal (+113 percent), Bulgaria (+110 percent) and Luxembourg (+103 percent).

Italy was the only country where house prices decreased during this period (-4%).

House and rent price changes 2010-2024. Source: Eurostat

Estonia and Lithuania were also in the top three for rental price rises.

Between 2010 and 2024, rents increased in 26 EU countries, with the highest rises registered in Estonia (+216 percent), Lithuania (+183 percent), Ireland (+109 percent) and Hungary (+108 percent).

Greece was the only country where rent prices decreased (-16%). 

Looking at the overall data, in the third quarter of 2024, house prices in the EU went up by 3.8 percent, while rents increased by 3.2 percent compared with the third quarter of 2023.

Compared with the second quarter of 2024, house prices increased by 1.4 percent and rents by 0.9 percent. 

Editor: Helen Wright

