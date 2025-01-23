X!

Swedbank net profit remains sky high in 2024

News
Swedbank.
Swedbank. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The 2024 net profit of Swedbank's Estonian branch, the largest commercial bank in Estonia, amounted to €358 million. This marks a decrease of €28 million compared to 2023.

Revenues decreased by €45 million due to lower interest income, the bank reported. Net interest income declined by €44 million, primarily driven by higher deposit interest rates and lower loan margins.

Service fee income fell by €0.6 million year-over-year, attributed to reduced fees in everyday banking services.

Expenses increased by €26 million. The main reasons for the rise were higher costs for personnel, consulting, administration, marketing and services purchased from the Swedbank Group, according to the bank. Costs and investments related to digital solutions also grew.

"In the fourth quarter, our loan portfolios continued to grow. The corporate loan portfolio grew by nearly 9 percent in 2024. We still hold the largest market share in loan products in Estonia," said Swedbank AS CEO Olavi Lepp. "The end of the year also brought very strong results in leasing sales."

The estimated credit loss and provisions for expected losses in 2024 amounted to -€0.6 million.

In 2024, Swedbank AS, owned by Swedish capital, along with its subsidiaries and other group companies operating in Estonia, paid €63.3 million in labor taxes, making it one of the largest contributors to labor taxes in the country. Additionally, Swedbank AS paid €145 million in corporate income tax, the bank reported.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

07:47

French firm submits winning Saare 1 zone offshore wind farm bid

07:11

Officials say app taxi drivers' Estonian language skills are still poor

23.01

Estonian government calls for Maastricht criteria change to help increase defense spending

23.01

Tartu Ski Marathon organizers consider move to Ida-Viru County due to lack of snow

23.01

RKIK: Additional €600 million could be used to buy weapons and ammunition in coming years

23.01

ERJK: Former finance minister's appearance in Škoda ad a prohibited donation

23.01

Henri Drell leads Remix to win over Salt Lake City

23.01

Eliisa Pass: Ministry of Climate tearing down fundamentals of Nature Conservation Act

23.01

Parempoolsed criticize PM's claim that hiking defense spend to 5% of GDP requires loan

23.01

Estonian biathlete comes sixth at European Junior Championships in Germany

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

23.01

Agency: Telia's fast internet campaign violates consumer rights

22.01

Estonian court convicts three right-wing extremists

23.01

Telia: Our fast internet offer was meant to lower prices

23.01

EDF planning to tighten conscripts' Estonian-language skills requirements

22.01

Employers: Indexations need to be frozen in Estonia until growth returns

22.01

Supreme Court rules four subsections of Aliens Act unconstitutional

23.01

Swedbank net profit remains sky high in 2024

23.01

Estonian soldiers prepare for Iraq deployment in Blackhawk helicopter exercise

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo