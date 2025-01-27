Parties putting more resources into social media ahead of local elections

Political parties are investing more in social media for their campaigns than in previous years ahead of the local elections in October. Most also intend to spend more than in previous years.

Reform Party Secretary General Timo Suslov said voters prefer practical campaign items and now tend to find the latest information on social media instead of printed materials.

"There's Facebook, there's Instagram. There are a few other platforms, but the core is Instagram and Facebook, where people get information about what we are doing," he said.

While Reform does not plan to campaign on TikTok, Eesti 200 does not rule it out.

"Parties as a whole are still advertising there and maintaining visibility. To my knowledge, some of my colleagues have advertised on TikTok. It's not being used extensively or systematically, but to a small extent, yes," said Aleksei Jašin, Eesti 200 deputy chair.

Opposition party Isamaa has already started its outdoor campaign, according to the party's deputy chair, Riina Solman. She said direct communication with voters is the most important aspect for Isamaa.

"You definitely need to be on social media, and it is not that expensive. But you cannot rely solely on social media, and both I personally and Isamaa have seen that it is essential to meet people face-to-face and listen to their concerns," Solman explained.

Isamaa has not yet set any rules for its candidates regarding TikTok.

The Social Democrats have also begun meeting voters. The party is focusing on outdoor and media advertising as well as social media.

"But social media plays a very important role and is becoming increasingly significant, including TikTok among these channels," said Natalie Mets, SDE party member.

The Center Party does not yet have materials for the upcoming autumn elections. Chairman Mihhail Kõlvart said the message is more important than money.

"The Center Party's strength lies in direct contact, and we are already engaging with people, including on the streets. Of course, social media is helpful, and we base our approach on the fact that people already have an understanding of what we stand for," he said.

Siim Pohlak, deputy chair of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), said that like other parties, EKRE is finalizing its candidate list and preparing its election budget.

All parties will launch active outdoor campaigns in the spring.

