Six-month Euribor drops to 2.475%

The six-month Euribor, which is tied to many loans in Estonia, has dropped to 2.475 percent. The last time the six-month Euribor was at a similar level was in December 2022.

Between 2015 and mid-2022, the Euribor was negative. At the peak of the subsequent rise, in October 2023, it reached 4.143 percent.

The record for the six-month Euribor dates back to the fall of 2008, when it reached 5.431 percent.

Several analysts have forecast the decline in the Euribor will continue and that by the end of the year, it will have fallen below two percent.

