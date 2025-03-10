X!

Madis Kallas on voting rights: SDE not prepared to compromise any further

News
Madis Kallas (SDE).
Madis Kallas (SDE). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

According to Madis Kallas, chair of the SDE's Riigikogu group, his party is not ready for further compromises when it comes to issue of removing the right to vote from non-citizens.

Eesti 200 and the Reform Party want to change the right to vote by adding a so-called sunset clause, whereby people with gray passports would still be able to vote in this year's local elections, but not in subsequent ones.

For the amendment to go through, it would need 21 Riigikogu MPs to not vote directly against.

"First of all, we hope that it will not go that far and that it will still be understood that for two and a half years the Social Democratic Party have been saying that we are prepared to remove the right to vote from citizens of aggressor countries. We are still ready to do so that is where our discussions end. We have nothing more to say," Kallas said.

Asked if this meant that the SDE would vote against the bill, Kallas said his party is ready to move forward with a constitutional amendment to remove voting rights from citizens of aggressor states, but not before this fall.

"We are not prepared to compromise any further," Kallas said.

Asked if the Socialists would come to vote against the draft, Kallas replied that they would.

"We have discussed this so many times, in so many different formats. Including with very respected members of my own party, including Liia Hänni and Marju Lauristin, all of whom have explained to us why it is not sensible to disenfranchise non-citizens. However, we remain prepared to remove the right to vote from citizens of aggressor states as a matter of urgency, and we hope that this is how it will be done," said Kallas.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

Write with us!

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Hartman allocates €15 million to continue Haapsalu railway construction

19:52

Estonian Olympian Saskia Alusalu to give free skating lessons in Tallinn

19:45

Anna-Liisa Talts aims to become first Estonian woman to sail solo across Atlantic

19:26

Estonia's Daniil Glinka wins M25 Trimbach Open

18:50

Reinsalu: Michal ought to resign as head of government

18:11

Kõlvart: You can't point the finger for decisions you signed off yourself

17:34

Madis Kallas on voting rights: SDE not prepared to compromise any further

17:05

Two-party Reform-Eesti 200 government to eliminate corporate income tax Updated

16:56

Police Museum hopes revamped smuggling exhibition will deter crime

16:10

Statistics: Job vacancies down 1.4 percent in fourth quarter of 2024

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

09.03

Portal: Latvia detains Estonian photographer on espionage suspicion

14:33

Chairman: The Social Democrats have been thrown out of the government Updated

09.03

Tallinn to launch main street design process in late summer

17:05

Two-party Reform-Eesti 200 government to eliminate corporate income tax Updated

09.03

SDE wants billion-euro economic stimulus package and review of incoming tax changes

08.03

Coop CEO: Rimi ownership change to impact Latvia, Lithuania more than Estonia

09:50

Estonian court finds man guilty of justifying an international crime

09.03

A few thousand applications filed for small residence renovation support

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo