Madis Kallas on voting rights: SDE not prepared to compromise any further

According to Madis Kallas, chair of the SDE's Riigikogu group, his party is not ready for further compromises when it comes to issue of removing the right to vote from non-citizens.

Eesti 200 and the Reform Party want to change the right to vote by adding a so-called sunset clause, whereby people with gray passports would still be able to vote in this year's local elections, but not in subsequent ones.

For the amendment to go through, it would need 21 Riigikogu MPs to not vote directly against.

"First of all, we hope that it will not go that far and that it will still be understood that for two and a half years the Social Democratic Party have been saying that we are prepared to remove the right to vote from citizens of aggressor countries. We are still ready to do so that is where our discussions end. We have nothing more to say," Kallas said.

Asked if this meant that the SDE would vote against the bill, Kallas said his party is ready to move forward with a constitutional amendment to remove voting rights from citizens of aggressor states, but not before this fall.

"We are not prepared to compromise any further," Kallas said.

Asked if the Socialists would come to vote against the draft, Kallas replied that they would.

"We have discussed this so many times, in so many different formats. Including with very respected members of my own party, including Liia Hänni and Marju Lauristin, all of whom have explained to us why it is not sensible to disenfranchise non-citizens. However, we remain prepared to remove the right to vote from citizens of aggressor states as a matter of urgency, and we hope that this is how it will be done," said Kallas.

---

