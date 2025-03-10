X!

Kõlvart: You can't point the finger for decisions you signed off yourself

Estonia's opposition parties see the collapse of the government coalition as a result of the decline in support for the Reform Party. They also say the unpopular decisions the Reform Party blames the SDE for were made jointly by the coalition.

Center Party leader Mihhail Kõlvart said that that after the collapse of the government, the three coalition parties do not share any achievements but only responsibility for failures.

"It is important to remember, however, that all coalition partners are equally responsible for government policy, and you cannot point the finger at someone else for decisions that you yourself signed," Kõlvart said.

Kõlvart pointed out that the tax increases, the introduction of the car tax and the creation of what he considers to be a damaging energy plan were all decided on jointly by the three coalition parties.

"The Social Democratic Party attempted to keep their seats at all costs by offering the Reform Party compromises based on Reform's own talking points as a form of conciliation, and in the end used the issue of amending the constitution as the final straw to blackmail them. This also made it clear once and for all that for the governing parties the constitutional amendment was, from the start, an action only aimed at achieving short-term political goals," Kõlvart said.

According Kõlvart, the dissolution of the government is purely a political spectacle, from which both the Reform Party and the SDE are trying to come out winner. However in his view, it will not bring a change of direction for the Estonian people.

Parempoolsed: Reform worried about its support, not the state of the country

Parempoolsed said they have repeatedly suggested kicking the SDE out of the coalition. However, Monday's events were driven by the Reform Party's falling ratings and fear of being defeated in October's local elections.

Parempoolsed's deputy leader Siim Kiisler said the government has to stop living beyond its means and cut budget spending. "Society sees that the government has failed in this task, and that dissatisfaction is reflected in the collapsing ratings of the prime minister's party," he said.

Kiisler reproached the Reform Party, along with the SDE, for increasing spending and ignoring the concerns of businesses throughout the period of recession. "Now, when their ratings are falling, they are hoping to solve the problems by throwing the SDE out, not by doing any real work," Kiisler said.

Parempoolsed did not hold back in their criticism of Reform, blaming the prime minister's party for Estonia's regression in Reform's very areas of responsibility.

"The proposals made by defense leaders are not listened to. Only 27 percent of the money collected through 'security taxes' ends up going on national defense. The eastern border has still not been built, the special planning for the defense industrial park has dragged on so long that we have not even managed to choose a location after a year," Kiisler said.

"Erkki Keldo, the Reform Party's Minister of Economic Affairs, has neither a growth plan for the economy nor the confidence of businesses. The Ministry of Climate under Yoko Alender, has produced a succession of legislation, which is harmful to Estonia: the Climate Act, amendments to the Nature Conservation Act and the Forest Act, the so-called waste reform, and so on."

 

According to Kiisler, Reform Party politicians can also be seen as responsible for both the failed climate law and support for offshore wind farms.

