Possibility of shortening Kihnu ferry route being explored

Ferry company Kihnu Veeteed is exploring the possibility of shortening the Kihnu island shipping route. An alternative route through the Kakra Channel is being considered, which would save fuel and make the trip to Kihnu less susceptible to difficult weather conditions.

Currently, the ferry – Kihnu Virve – sails around the Manilaid islet before circling Kihnu. However, a shorter route through the Kakra Channel is now being considered. The Kakra Channel was used as a sailing route in the past. H however, Kihnu Virve, which came into service ten years ago, has a considerably bigger than previous vessels, meaning the channel is currently too shallow for it to pass, according to a report on ERR show "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"At present, Kihnu Virve cannot sail there and goes along an alternative route, which is longer. It is here that the question arises: will this dredging pay off, will the benefits outweigh the costs? With a more direct route, there would be less fuel consumption, less carbon emissions, and also financial savings," said Jaak Kaabel, head of Kihnu Veeteed.

"In terms of length, it would be shortened by around 20 to 25 percent. I think that would make it cheaper not only for the company, but above all, for the Estonian taxpayer. But here we are also discussing that if the distance is shortened by around 20 to 25 percent, then the fuel costs will be about the same. In terms of time, there would not be so much of a gain, because the journey via the canal is slower. So, we're talking maybe five or 10 minutes. The current ride takes an hour and five minutes, so maybe 55 minutes would be a realistic target," said Kaabel.

A trip through the Kakra Channel would also not be impacted as much by the weather conditions as the current route.

"It's called the Kihnu Strait and Pärnu Bay or the Gulf of Riga, but it's actually the waves that are already in the area, which are important for this ship. So we need to get further out from the shore and into the big waves. There are dangers there, and in certain areas where we are physically sideways, there is nothing we can do. A channel is a channel. We can't avoid that big wave effect. And that's what makes it significantly safer for me, this Kakra Channel," said Otto Ojamaa, skipper of the Kihnu Virve.

Tallinn University of Technology's (TalTech) Estonian Maritime Academy has been commissioned to conduct a study to assess the pros and cons of the suggested change of channel.

"The study will determine whether it is economically viable, whether it has any socio-economic benefits and whether it would be suitable environmentally. The study is due to be completed in September. Then we will know whether this is feasible on the new alternative route," said Kadi Kasepõld, a PhD student and junior researcher at the Estonian Maritime Academy.

The study will cost €15,000.

