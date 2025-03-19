X!

Elektrilevi reapplies for approval to increase network fee

News
Elektrilevi logo.
Elektrilevi logo. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Elektrilevi on Tuesday requested again to raise the network fee, which would increase the average price by 2.65 percent starting in July. The initial request was rejected in December.

The Competition Authority justified its rejection at the end of 2024 by saying that the company has a monopoly that does not take consumer interests into account. The company could also reduce the costs of the network service it purchases, it said.

Elektrilevi said the need for a price increase has been driven by rising costs for purchased transmission services. The company is still operating based on the price list that was valid until the end of last year, with its subsequent request left unapproved.

Due to the rise in transmission service costs, Elektrilevi said that approximately €500,000 in costs remain uncovered by the tariff.

The company also pointed out that the sales volume of network services has declined and has been more than three percent lower in recent years than what is accounted for in the current network fees.

"It is very important that the price list adjustments of a regulated business also take place at the same time as changes in the purchase prices of services. Otherwise, only the cost base grows, and the company has to rely on loans for its core operations. So far, the Competition Authority has approved Elektrilevi's network fee changes with a significant delay of up to 1.5 years," said Elektrilevi's Chief Financial Officer Kristi Ojakäär.

According to the request, the average network fee price would increase by 2.65 percent. However, the company plans to adjust only the monthly and transmission capacity fees, while kilowatt-hour prices will remain unchanged.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

