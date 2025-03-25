X!

Gallery: Estonia marks 76th anniversary of March deportations

News
{{1742899920000 | amCalendar}}
Candles were lit to commemorate the March deportations which saw over 20,000 Estonians exiled to Siberia by the USSR in 1949.
Open gallery
9 photos
News

Candles were lit across the country on Tuesday evening to mark the 76th anniversary of the Soviet deportations that sent more than 22,000 Estonians to Siberia in 1949.

From 6 p.m. candles were lit and placed on Tallinn's Freedom Square and Tartu's Raekoja plats.

"The Day of Remembrance on March 25th reminds us that history must not repeat itself. The lessons of the past must guide us in defending freedom and human dignity everywhere in the world," the Estonian Institute of Human Rights said.

"As Estonians, we know what it means to live under foreign rule, to lose loved ones and one's homeland. That is why it is our moral duty to support those who are fighting for their freedom today. The people of Ukraine need our support—not just words of sympathy, but actions. We must not be indifferent."

Officials also laid floral tributes at the memorial to the victims of communism in Tallinn.

You can find out more information about commemorations across the country here.

In total, over 90,000 people were banished from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania in March 1949 and sent to Siberia in cattle cars. The majority of deportees were women and children under the age of 16.

A map of deportation sites can be seen in the image below.

Regions Estonians were deported too by the USSR. Source: Henri-Kristian Kirsip

The 1949 deportation mirrored an earlier deportation in June 1941, soon after the Soviet Union first occupied Estonia. The number of people exiled was twice as high in 1949 and many Estonians never returned.

Following World War Two, the Soviet Union occupied Estonia for the second time for nearly half a century. This happened despite a peace agreement signed in 1920 between the USSR and Estonia recognizing the smaller country's borders and independence.

The Museum of Occupations in Tallinn has many exhibits and features of the March 25 deportation and other aspects of the Soviet and Nazi occupations of Estonia.

You can find out more about the March deportations here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

25.03

Rubio 'reinforced' US commitment to Baltic security at foreign ministers' meeting

25.03

Gallery: Estonia marks 76th anniversary of March deportations Updated

25.03

Competition watchdog approves latest Tallinna Vesi price hike

25.03

Ossinovski: Reform publicly humiliating Social Democrats over voting rights

25.03

Õnne Pillak: Amending voting rights a matter of justice and values

25.03

Ministerial changes mean three new MPs entering Riigikogu

25.03

'For this flag and these colors people are dying': Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in Tallinn

25.03

Industrial and data center interest boosting demand in Finland's energy grid

25.03

Social affairs minister: Doctors' wage rise not justified in current economy

25.03

Estonian company included in EU's chosen strategic raw materials projects

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

24.03

Estonia to look for allies in fight against ETS2

24.03

Tallinn's Foorum Center to be revamped, renamed

23.03

Expert: Ukraine has caught up and overtaken Russia in deep strikes capability

25.03

Bank of Estonia expects inflation to rise to 6% this year

25.03

Estonia's new government: Who's who

25.03

PPA says public should not photograph or film police buildings

24.03

Watch live: Estonia take on Moldova this Tuesday in bid to reach World Cup

24.03

Aimar Ventsel: Putin has declared the Russian language to be state property

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo