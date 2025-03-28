X!

Estonians in Myanmar, Thailand urged to contact foreign ministry after earthquake

News
Myanmar was hit by powerful earthquake on March 28, 2025.
News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges Estonian residents in Thailand and Myanmar to get in touch after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocked the region on Friday.

Hundreds are feared dead after the quake hit Myanmar and Thailand at around noon local time, with dozens trapped in a collapsed high-rise building in Bangkok, the BBC reported. Four smaller shocks ranging between 4.5 and 6.6 in magnitude have been measured in the area since.

Myanmar is run by a military regime, which makes accessing accurate information difficult, the BBC said. No estimates about the death toll or the full extent of the damage are known.

"I am extending my deepest condolences to the people of Thailand and Myanmar who have been affected by this devastating disaster," Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said in a statement.

"We are closely following events and we are in touch with Estonians who are in Thailand. We ask all Estonians who are currently in Myanmar and Thailand to contact the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as soon as possible." 

Data from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows 40 Estonians have registered their temporary stay are currently in Thailand.

There are no Estonians who have registered their stay in Myanmar.

You can contact the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by emailing konsul@mfa.ee or calling +372 5301 9999.

Editor: Helen Wright

