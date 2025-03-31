X!

Gardening peat counted as fuel when calculating emissions

News
Peat.
Peat. Source: "AK. Nädal"
News

Estonia primarily produces horticultural peat, but its environmental impact is still calculated as if it were fuel peat. Producers have received a study from scientists showing that peat decomposes slowly and that counting its entire volume as emissions is inaccurate.

Estonia's largest peat production area is located in Pärnu County. Of all the peat produced in Estonia, 98 percent is horticultural peat, most of which is exported. However, peat producers face a problem: from an environmental emissions perspective, peat is still treated as if it were being used for fuel.

"Put simply, today's peat or emissions statistics show that peat becomes an emission into the atmosphere the moment it's mined — but that's clearly not the case. Anyone can see that in the morning, if they have potted flowers on the windowsill, the flower, the peat and the pot are all still there. The peat hasn't gone anywhere," said Jüri Tiidermann, chairman of the Estonian Peat Association.

According to Tiidermann, the peat industry is blamed for 10 percent of Estonia's total greenhouse gas emissions and the climate targets that have been set essentially spell the end of the sector.

"The current calculation method is completely flawed. But instead of fixing it, a decision was made that emissions must drop 10 percent by 2030. By 2040, production should be cut in half, and that means half the companies in the industry will have shut down," Tiidermann said.

The Ministry of Climate, however, believes the goals are achievable.

"The emission reduction targets are entirely reasonable and realistic. Essentially, it means we shouldn't mine peat only to export it without adding value," said Kristi Klaas, deputy secretary general for green reform at the Ministry of Climate.

According to the Peat Association, at least 70 percent of last year's production was value-added peat. The ministry says Estonia uses the same emissions calculation methodology as other countries.

"The logic behind calculating emissions is twofold. First, it accounts for the emissions from mined-out areas — how much carbon dioxide they release. Second, it looks at how the peat is used after it's been extracted. The only country that doesn't follow this approach is Sweden, which has spent decades conducting thorough research and field trials to understand how peat actually decomposes," Klaas explained.

Estonia has now taken a step in that direction. With funding from the Environmental Investment Center and at the initiative of the Peat Association, scientists studied how carbon behaves in peat used for plant cultivation.

"Our study shows that when peat is used directly in horticulture, its use period is very short and decomposition is minimal. For plants with longer life cycles, decomposition can reach 6-7 percent, but on average, only about 2 percent of the carbon in horticultural peat breaks down," said Ain Kull, associate professor of physical geography at the University of Tartu.

"Statistically, we currently count 100 percent of the carbon as an emission the year it's mined, but in reality, 98 percent of that carbon is still intact," Tiidermann noted.

According to Professor Kull, most peat decomposition happens later during reuse, such as in composting or when mixed into soil. Some of the peat, however, never fully decomposes. "A large portion of the carbon actually enters circulation in other sectors and never fully breaks down. When all factors are considered, only about 70 percent is released, while 30 percent remains and adds to soil carbon stores," he said.

Kull believes the study could serve as a basis for recalculating actual carbon emissions, since the current calculation model is outdated. Still, he acknowledges that overhauling the system is no simple task.

"There are relatively few peat producers worldwide. Most users don't mine their own peat and have little incentive to push for changes. International agreements require consensus from all parties, so it's often easier to stick with the old, simple method. And, of course, figuring out exactly how and where the carbon from peat goes is extremely complex — there are only a handful of studies on this in the world," Kull said.

The ministry is not in a hurry to make changes. However, Klaas admitted that the study sets a direction.

"We must base our decisions on scientifically verified data, but as the Peat Association also pointed out, this was a pilot study and no field trials have yet been conducted," Klaas said.

According to Tiidermann, the state should develop the proper methodology.

"This is a national responsibility and it should be addressed by our officials at the Ministry of Climate — not by writing this sector off. The industry's turnover has grown by nearly 70 percent over the past three years, which once again begs the question: dear civil servants, what exactly are we doing?" Tiidermann said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Valner Väino

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:32

Faulty undersea cables, calm winds behind Monday's high electricity prices

17:32

Electricity prices rise to €600 on Tuesday morning

17:16

Estonia borrows €250 million with 2 percent interest

16:42

EKRE MP half a million in tax debt transfers assets to mother and partner

16:18

EKRE MP forced to leave Riigikogu after top court rejects appeal

16:10

Foreign minister: Stubb's ceasefire deadline puts Putin under pressure

15:41

Estonia stops recognizing non-biometric Russian passports

15:09

Baltic Sea's eastern coast may face more frequent flooding in future

14:38

Kate-Riin Kont: Cyber hygiene has not properly taken hold in Estonia

14:04

Former senior police officials Heldna, Vaher, Alavere acquitted of fraud

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

30.03

Adam Cullen: Am I a danger to my community in Estonia as a US citizen?

30.03

Market price of electricity to hit €770 in Estonia Monday

08:58

Electric mopeds spark a wave of complaints in Tallinn

30.03

Tallinn city architect: There is light at the end of the tunnel for Linnahall

09:36

How will the stripping of voting rights affect integration in Estonia?

30.03

Tallinn planning to build new schools as population grows

26.03

Estonia amends Constitution to strip Russian, Belarusian citizens of right to vote

11:28

How and why do ugly buildings crop up in Estonia?

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo