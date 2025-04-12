X!

Border guard: Deficiencies have already been found on the detained ship

News
Veiko Kommusaar.
Veiko Kommusaar. Source: ERR
News

Although Estonian officials are still checking the detained Russian shadow fleet vessel, deficiencies have already been identified, said Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) border guard chief Veiko Kommusaar.

Estonia detained the oil tanker Kiwala, which belongs to Russia's shadow fleet, on Friday morning in the Gulf of Finland. The seizure is not connected to critical infrastructure damage, Estonian Navy (Merevägi) commander Cdre Ivo Värk said at a press conference.

The Estonian authorities said the vessel lacks a flag state, meaning it is not permitted to sail on the open seas.

The vessel is anchored near the Viimsi Peninsula, and both the ship and its crew are being inspected.

Kommusaar said, as of Friday evening, operations on the vessel had not yet been completed.

"Officials from both the Transport Administration and the Environmental Board are conducting oversight operations. Police and Border Guard Board officers are also on board to ensure security. It can be said that certain deficiencies have already been discovered on the vessel," he told Friday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

What the final list of deficiencies will include, and whether they can be rectified immediately, is still being determined, the official added.

Kommusaar said the PPA has trained for this type of operation, and although the operation was complex, it was essentially a routine exercise.

However, Estonia's capabilities, in terms of equipment, could be better.

"When it comes to capability development, we are lacking a helicopter for carrying out such complex operations, so that multiple teams could carry out tasks simultaneously. It also wouldn't hurt to have a support vessel nearby, from which teams could be deployed more quickly instead of having to return to shore," he said.

Estonia has been checking shadow vessels' documentation and insurance policies for almost a year. An agreement made at the Joint Expeditionary Force summit in Tallinn in December strengthened this policy.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:45

Estonian government scraps 26 regulations to cut out red tape

10:03

Feature | Now we're really finding our voice: Ukraine at Tallinn Music Week

09:25

EDF chief: We have confirmation that we will have US support in any case

08:35

Border guard: Deficiencies have already been found on the detained ship

07:56

Detailed Estonian government coalition agreement to be ready at end of May

11.04

Estonian women's tennis team end Billie Jean King Cup campaign with win over Kosovo

11.04

Estonian kickboxer Alexandra Dzhikaeva wins gold at Thailand World Cup

11.04

Top international speakers confirmed for 2025 HeadRead literature festival

11.04

PM: Estonia's aim is to monitor 'shadow fleet' and send a message

11.04

Tartu Elektriteater to show classic Disney princess movies this spring

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

11.04

Estonian navy detains Russian 'shadow fleet' oil tanker

10.04

German electronic music legends Kraftwerk announce November Tallinn show

10.04

Estonia's volunteer Defense League creates first cavalry unit since 1991

11.04

Estonian minister: Kiwala seizure shows Russian shadow fleet deterrent 'works well'

09.04

Students will be able to leave school with no exam results in future

11.04

Daily: The 'Great Onion War' to sever Russian orthodox Influence in Estonia

11.04

Estonian defense minister briefs NATO secretary general on 'shadow fleet' vessel

10.04

Estonia tightens church law to curb foreign influence, protect national security

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo