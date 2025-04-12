Border guard: Deficiencies have already been found on the detained ship

Although Estonian officials are still checking the detained Russian shadow fleet vessel, deficiencies have already been identified, said Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) border guard chief Veiko Kommusaar.

Estonia detained the oil tanker Kiwala, which belongs to Russia's shadow fleet, on Friday morning in the Gulf of Finland. The seizure is not connected to critical infrastructure damage, Estonian Navy (Merevägi) commander Cdre Ivo Värk said at a press conference.

The Estonian authorities said the vessel lacks a flag state, meaning it is not permitted to sail on the open seas.

The vessel is anchored near the Viimsi Peninsula, and both the ship and its crew are being inspected.

Kommusaar said, as of Friday evening, operations on the vessel had not yet been completed.

"Officials from both the Transport Administration and the Environmental Board are conducting oversight operations. Police and Border Guard Board officers are also on board to ensure security. It can be said that certain deficiencies have already been discovered on the vessel," he told Friday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

What the final list of deficiencies will include, and whether they can be rectified immediately, is still being determined, the official added.

Kommusaar said the PPA has trained for this type of operation, and although the operation was complex, it was essentially a routine exercise.

However, Estonia's capabilities, in terms of equipment, could be better.

"When it comes to capability development, we are lacking a helicopter for carrying out such complex operations, so that multiple teams could carry out tasks simultaneously. It also wouldn't hurt to have a support vessel nearby, from which teams could be deployed more quickly instead of having to return to shore," he said.

Estonia has been checking shadow vessels' documentation and insurance policies for almost a year. An agreement made at the Joint Expeditionary Force summit in Tallinn in December strengthened this policy.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!