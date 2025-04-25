Russian shadow fleet tanker Kiwala still detained in Estonian waters

The Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) is still awaiting confirmation from the Kiwala oil tanker's representative that the ship's issues have been resolved, two weeks after its detention by the Estonian Navy.

The Kiwala, part of Russia's shadow fleet, was intercepted when it entered Estonian waters early on Friday, April 11. The vessel was empty, en route to the Russian port of Ust-Luga to take on cargo.

Kristjan Truu, director of the Transport Administration's maritime service, said: "Once we have received confirmation, inspectors from the Transport Administration can go on board to carry out a follow-up inspection."

Truu stated last Wednesday that the Kiwala could only leave after passing a follow-up inspection, as 40 deficiencies were identified.

According to MarineTraffic, the Kiwala remains anchored just east of Tallinn in Muuga Bay, near the island of Aegna.

At the time of the Kiwala's detention, commander of the Estonian Navy (Merevägi) Cdre Ivo Värk explained that the purpose was to check the ship's documents and legal status. The Kiwala's captain and crew have been cooperating with the investigation.

The Kiwala had previously sailed under the flag of Djibouti, but it was not clear when it was first detained whether it had been re-registered to another flag state.

