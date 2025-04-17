Detained Kiwala oil tanker to stay in Estonian waters for foreseeable future

Estonia has contacted the owners of the Kiwala oil tanker, identified as part of Russia's "shadow fleet," and detained last Friday after entering Estonian territorial waters.

"Aktuaalne kaamera" reported it remains unclear when the vessel might leave Estonian waters.

The vessel's crew are addressing 40 shortcomings, including issues with crew training.

Preventing Russian shadow fleet vessels from entering and leaving Russian ports is difficult, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses the importance of showing a presence.

Estonian authorities have spoken with the Kiwala's Mauritius-based owner, who is reportedly cooperative.

The main task is to obtain ship insurance and determine the country of registration.

Since the Kiwala's former flag state is Djibouti, the Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) is in contact with that country's authorities, though the owners may have re-registered the ship elsewhere.

Kristjan Truu, the administration's maritime director, said the Kiwala will be free to leave after passing a follow-up inspection.

Truu said: "When all other technical deficiencies identified during Friday's inspection have also been rectified, then the vessel can notify us, invite us on board, then we can carry out the follow-up inspection. Based on the outcome, the ship could then be released from detention."

According to Truu, the Kiwala can take on fresh supplies if needed, with the owner covering the cost, and it will not come at the Estonian state's expense.

The Navy (Merevägi) is still guarding the Kiwala; the EML Kindral Kurvits, a navy patrol vessel formerly operated by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), has been replaced by the EML Admiral Cowan, the navy's flagship, for this purpose.

Truu said it is in no one's interest for the Kiwala to leave without permission. One concern remains the ship's onward journey.

Dozens of vessels are anchored in the eastern Baltic, waiting to access Russian ports, such as Ust-Luga, where the Kiwala had been bound before being apprehended.

Most of these vessels are in poor condition and pose a continual environmental threat.

Deputy Secretary General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kerli Veski said checking the shadow fleet's insurance is one way to protect the environment and infrastructure. Monitoring also needs to be increased.

Veski said: "Also to boost the presence of ships — that is, when we are talking about shadow fleet vessels in the Baltic Sea, we need to show our presence, to signal that we are watching. We are observing what you are doing here, how you are sailing, whether your sailing trajectory is somehow unusual, whether you halt in the wrong place, anchor in the wrong place — we will come and ask what you're doing here."

At the same time, freedom of navigation on the Baltic must be ensured, making it even more complicated to combat the shadow fleet.

The Kiwala had been sailing empty in a west to east direction last week, when it was intercepted. The operation to do so started on the evening of Thursday, April 9, and the ship was apprehended in the small hours of the Friday, once it had actually entered Estonian territorial waters.

