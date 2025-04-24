X!

Narva mayor: Those welcoming the EDF are in the minority

Katri Raik.
Katri Raik. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin / ERR
Narva Mayor Katri Raik said it may take time for residents to get used to the presence of the Estonian Defense Forces and its new base in the city, and those who welcome the move are clearly in the minority.

On Wednesday, the EDF announced it will build a new base in Narva to increase the military's presence on the eastern flank. It will permanently host between 200-250 Estonian soldiers and allied units.

EDF units are already stationed in all the biggest Estonian cities, except the border city.

Mayor of Narva Katri Raik said several hundred soldiers will bring freshness and life to the cityscape. However, residents may take time to get used to their presence.

"Those who greet the Estonian military in Narva with enthusiasm are a clear minority. Local people also look at this and wonder: why us, why now, why so close to the border — aren't we risking waking the sleeping Russian bear?" she told Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

The EDF is generally well-regarded in Narva. Military parades and equipment exhibitions have always received positive feedback.

However, a permanent unit is viewed with more apprehension. The main concern is that, in the event of war, the peaceful civilian population could come under fire.

"In peacetime, there would be no issue, but not in wartime. We all saw how, for example, in Ukraine, military units were located in cities and how bombs and shells were dropped there. That is why placing the military among the civilian population is not a good idea," said Narva resident Oleg Kultajev.

Residents of Narva would prefer the military campus to be located outside the city. The Defense Forces' aim, however, is to situate it as much within the city as possible, so that the military becomes a routine part of daily life for Narva's residents.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Narva mayor: Those welcoming the EDF are in the minority

