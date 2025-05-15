X!

Gallery: Estonian Maritime Museum's new jubilee exhibition opens in Tallinn

The new jubilee exhibition at the Estonian Maritime Museum.
The new jubilee exhibition at the Estonian Maritime Museum. Source: Arno Mikkor
On Monday (May 12), the Estonian Maritime Museum's new jubilee exhibition "BEGINNING. Estonian Maritime Museum 1935–1940" opened at the Seaplane Harbor. The exhibition takes visitors on an immersive, era-authentic journey back to the founding years of the museum.

According to Urmas Dresen, director of the Maritime Museum, the founding of the museum in the 1930s was prompted by the desire of local seafarers to record their lives and adventures.

"The creation of the museum was prompted by the historically valuable artefacts found when the warehouses of the harbor factory were being overhauled, and by the desire to preserve maritime material. The jubilee exhibition takes visitors on a timeless journey back to the birth of the Maritime Museum and reflects the importance of preserving maritime history as part of Estonia's identity as a maritime nation," Dresen said.

The warehouse, which was adapted for the Estonian Maritime Museum in the port of Tallinn, opened in 1935 with an exhibition of models, paintings, photographs and numerous other maritime artefacts.

"As many of the exhibits from that time have survived to this day, we are able to present the museum's activities from its early years in a very contemporary way as part of a living harbor environment," Dresen added.

The exhibition showcases a number of unique exhibits from the past.

"The exhibition includes a ship model made by the museum's first director, Madis Mei, with his own hands, and a ship model made from the bones of a sea lion, which is unique among the collections of Estonian museums," said Dresen.

More information is available here.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

