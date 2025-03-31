X!

Museum chief: Estonia's largest surviving historic sailing ship can be saved

The historical sailing ship Alar, currently located in the Port of Sõru in Hiiumaa.
Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"
Located at the Port of Sõru on the southern coast of Hiiumaa, Estonia's largest surviving historic sailing ship, the Alar, has fallen into a sorry state of disrepair. Nevertheless, Urmas Dresen, director of the Estonian Maritime Museum, believes this important piece of Estonia's maritime history can still be saved.

In 1998, Hiiumaa residents were both overjoyed and proud when the Alar, built on the island in 1939, returned home after decades of sailing across the world under various national flags. At the time, there were ambitious plans to restore Estonia's largest surviving historic wooden sailing vessel.

Today, however, the Alar presents a much different picture. The ship is owned by Hiiumaa Municipality, which has had other priorities.

"It's only been possible to keep it from completely collapsing, and the honest truth is that we just don't have the resources for anything more than that," admitted Hiiumaa Municipal Mayor Hergo Tasuja.

"As far as I know, all kinds of options have been tried over the years — various support measures, suitors, patrons — but the situation is what it is," he explained. "It's only fair to admit that we simply don't have the capacity today to put hundreds of thousands [of euros] into it and restore it."

Hiiumaa islanders are reportedly rather worried about the vessel's sorry fate.

"It's been a very important symbol for the community, but at this point, a feeling of hopelessness has begun to set in for some," acknowledged Sõru Museum director Eve Ellermäe. "The community is essentially split on the future of the Alar — whether it's to restore it according to its original plans or — and I hesitate to even say this — to give it a dignified farewell in a Midsummer bonfire."

The director of the Estonian Maritime Museum, however, says that in the interest of the country's maritime history, the Alar could still be saved at this point — and the rescue process could begin with work costing around a couple hundred thousand euros.

"It's still not too late," Dresen confirmed. "It's too late to make it seaworthy again — that ship has sailed" But to preserve part of it as a museum exhibit, the first step would be to properly cover it and lift it off the ground onto keel blocks so the ship can ventilate. Then it would be possible to start replacing some of the rotted parts."

If the Alar truly could be saved from its current miserable state, Hiiumaa islanders could turn the historic wooden sailing ship into one of the island's key attractions. After all, it is truly one of a kind as the largest surviving Estonian-built sailing ship.

--

Editor: Valner Väino, Aili Vahtla

