Historic ship leaking fuel into Pärnu River

News
Rescue workers in Pärnu.
Rescue workers in Pärnu. Source: ERR
News

Rescue workers were struggling to clear fuel leaking from a historic 78-year-old sailing ship in Pärnu's river on Monday.

By Monday evening, only the masts of the "Jenny Kruse" were visible above the water, "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported.

The ship has been docked at Jannsen Quay for three years and required pumps to be working constantly to keep it afloat. It is likely the ship sank because the pumps stopped, AK said.

Rescue workers were called to the sunken vessel Monday afternoon after a fuel leak was reported. The vessel is likely to be raised tomorrow.

Lääne County Rescue Center field manager Tõivo Tim Nõlvak said there is an estimated 50 liters of fuel in the boat which is gradually leaking into the river.

"At the moment, the rescue teams have limited the pollution with absorbent floats. We are able to collect very little. Most of the collection process will probably be left until the vessel is raised," he said.

Risto Tamm, board member of the NGO Jenny Kruse, said raising the ship will be expensive. 

"I can't even imagine it at the moment. Divers, crane companies have to be found, the ship has to be lifted out of the water. In short, I can't even imagine at the moment how much it will cost the NGO," he told AK.

He said the water will probably not damage the boat and it will be possible to carry out restoration works.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

21:11

President Karis: Queen Elizabeth II's legacy has a special place in history

21:02

Historic ship leaking fuel into Pärnu River

20:33

Minister: Budget funds defense, subsidies, salaries but not roads

19:19

SDE: Rule of law principles must be followed even in a crisis

18:57

Tallinn participatory budget proposals focus on safe, green urban space

18:36

Pevkur: Estonia's mid-range air defense system will be operational by 2025

17:58

10 Russians denied entry to Estonia on first day of Schengen visa ban

17:17

Kallas: Haapsalu railroad needs planning before construction

16:43

Price of electricity to drop slightly to €168.95 on Tuesday

16:42

Tallinn opposes RKAS plans to allow housing on seafront plot

Watch again

Most Read articles

16.09

Analyst: Generals most likely to overthrow Russian regime

18.09

NATO Military Committee chair: New era in global security

10:57

No comment – Elizabeth II's funeral ceremony

16:04

Reform gets behind stripping Russian citizens of right to vote Updated

12:51

Tallinn considers opening four night bus routes from next year

16.09

Watch again: NATO Military Chiefs of Defense conference in Tallinn

15.09

Estonia's ambassador to Russia: Atmosphere in Moscow has changed lately

13:10

PM: Isamaa using friends to make Court of Auditors matter ugly Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: