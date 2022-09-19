Historic ship leaking fuel into Pärnu River

Rescue workers were struggling to clear fuel leaking from a historic 78-year-old sailing ship in Pärnu's river on Monday.

By Monday evening, only the masts of the "Jenny Kruse" were visible above the water, "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported.

The ship has been docked at Jannsen Quay for three years and required pumps to be working constantly to keep it afloat. It is likely the ship sank because the pumps stopped, AK said.

Rescue workers were called to the sunken vessel Monday afternoon after a fuel leak was reported. The vessel is likely to be raised tomorrow.

Lääne County Rescue Center field manager Tõivo Tim Nõlvak said there is an estimated 50 liters of fuel in the boat which is gradually leaking into the river.

"At the moment, the rescue teams have limited the pollution with absorbent floats. We are able to collect very little. Most of the collection process will probably be left until the vessel is raised," he said.

Risto Tamm, board member of the NGO Jenny Kruse, said raising the ship will be expensive.

"I can't even imagine it at the moment. Divers, crane companies have to be found, the ship has to be lifted out of the water. In short, I can't even imagine at the moment how much it will cost the NGO," he told AK.

He said the water will probably not damage the boat and it will be possible to carry out restoration works.

