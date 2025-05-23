Sale of Nordica aircraft postponed to June

X!

Nordica jet taxiiing on the tarmac at Tallinn Airport.
Nordica jet taxiiing on the tarmac at Tallinn Airport. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Negotiations over the sale of aircraft formerly owned by the state-owned company Transpordi Varahaldus and used by the national airline Nordica are dragging on, pushing the deal — initially scheduled for May — into June.

"Negotiations for the sale of OÜ Transpordi Varahaldus' aircraft are ongoing and active. The company is working to achieve the best possible outcome. The talks are taking slightly longer than planned, but at this point, there is reason to believe the sales agreement will be signed in June," Martin-Erich Torjus, spokesperson for the Ministry of Climate, told ERR.

In mid-April, Sander Salmu, deputy secretary general of the Ministry of Climate and a member of Nordica's supervisory board, told ERR that a letter of intent had been signed with a prospective buyer that month and that negotiations for the sales agreement were underway. According to Salmu, the hope was to finalize the deal in May, though he declined to disclose the purchase price prior to a final agreement.

Transpordi Varahaldus owns seven Bombardier CRJ900NG regional jets, each with a capacity of 88 seats.

In April, Salmu noted that there is currently high global interest in acquiring aircraft, as production cannot keep pace with demand. This is also reflected in the increased interest in Transpordi Varahaldus' planes, with several bidders submitting offers.

He added, however, that when it comes to the aircraft Estonia is selling, it's important to consider that they are suited for specific types of services and have a more limited range — meaning they are not the most conventional aircraft type.

ERR previously reported that the top bid came from an international company operating in the aviation sector.

--

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

