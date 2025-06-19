Estonian embassy's London hub joins growing network promoting exports

The Estonian Embassy in the United Kingdom has opened a business hub aimed at helping companies build new business connections.

The hub will operate on embassy premises in London, and Wednesday's grand opening brought together more than 25 Estonian companies.

"The Embassy in the United Kingdom has been helping Estonian business for a long time, and now we have taken our technological capabilities to a new level," said Outgoing Estonian Ambassador to the U.K. Viljar Lubi.

The venue will help to amplify Estonia's tech-savvy brand and create a trustworthy and formal environment to organize business meetings or events, he added.

Ambassador Viljar Lubi speaking at the launch event of the Estonian trade hub in London. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Ivo Panasyuk

"Last year, we hosted nearly 100 business diplomacy events. Together with the embassy team, including the export and foreign investment advisers of Enterprise Estonia, we are helping companies build new business connections," Lubi went on.

Estonia already operates similar hubs in Seoul, Singapore, Paris, Riga, and Washington, and plans to open business hubs in Berlin and Copenhagen next.

The Estonian Business Hub in London was financed with funds from the EU's Recovery and Resilience Facility fun NextGenerationEU.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!