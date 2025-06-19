X!

Estonian embassy's London hub joins growing network promoting exports

News
The Estonian Embassy to the U.K., on Queen's Gate Terrace in London.
The Estonian Embassy to the U.K., on Queen's Gate Terrace in London. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Ivo Panasyuk
News

The Estonian Embassy in the United Kingdom has opened a business hub aimed at helping companies build new business connections.

The hub will operate on embassy premises in London, and Wednesday's grand opening brought together more than 25 Estonian companies.

"The Embassy in the United Kingdom has been helping Estonian business for a long time, and now we have taken our technological capabilities to a new level," said Outgoing Estonian Ambassador to the U.K. Viljar Lubi.

The venue will help to amplify Estonia's tech-savvy brand and create a trustworthy and formal environment to organize business meetings or events, he added.

Ambassador Viljar Lubi speaking at the launch event of the Estonian trade hub in London. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Ivo Panasyuk

"Last year, we hosted nearly 100 business diplomacy events. Together with the embassy team, including the export and foreign investment advisers of Enterprise Estonia, we are helping companies build new business connections," Lubi went on.

Estonia already operates similar hubs in Seoul, Singapore, Paris, Riga, and Washington, and plans to open business hubs in Berlin and Copenhagen next.

The Estonian Business Hub in London was financed with funds from the EU's Recovery and Resilience Facility fun NextGenerationEU.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:30

NB8 and Poland want to block Russian soldiers from Schengen Zone

18:28

First half of June exceptionally rainy across Estonia

17:48

First of its kind in Estonia €104-million central hospital opens in Viljandi

17:21

Entomologist: Good mood is needed to cope with this summer's mosquitoes

16:57

Estonian embassy's London hub joins growing network promoting exports

16:43

Traffic modeling reveals roundabout as best solution for Kristiine intersection

16:24

Estonian schools' state exam results improve slightly on year

15:58

Kaisa Esko: What is making Estonian residents feel insecure?

15:41

Former minister recommends buying a minority stake in airBaltic for information

15:10

Appeals court upholds acquittal of high-ranking Estonian police officials

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.06

Estonia, Finland warn vessels of 'significantly increased' navigation system interference Updated

11:40

Michelin selects 43 Estonian restaurants for 2025 guide

18.06

Sharp divide between foreign policy views of Estonians and Russians in Estonia

08:11

False narratives: How Narva was rebuilt from the ruins of war

18.06

Thousands fewer people designated unable to work in Estonia in recent years

09:25

Tallinn wants to restrict short term rental apartments in Old Town

13:52

Estonia abandons target to produce 100% of domestic energy renewably

15:58

Kaisa Esko: What is making Estonian residents feel insecure?

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo