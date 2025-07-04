Sõprus Cinema to show 4 open-air movies a week in Tallinn this summer

Throughout July and August, there will be four outdoor movie screenings in the central square of Tallinn's Rotermann Quarter. The program begins with the premiere of U.S. filmmaker Mike Flanagan's "Life of Chuck" on July 10.

"The film program 'Summer in the City," is inspired by both the location of the cinema and the neighborhood. It's also about what summer in Tallinn has to offer us," said Helen Leetsar, director of Tallinn's Sõprus Cinema (Kino Sõprus).

"As Sõprus celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, the program includes classic films from every decade of Sõprus' life. Theres films are collected together under the theme 'Sõprus 70: Film Classics.'"

In addition to feature films, several documentaries with an artistic and architectural focus will also be shown during the "Art Cinema" sessions. These films will also provide the basis for thematic discussions with a range of special guests, in collaboration with the PoCo Pop and Contemporary Art Museum.

