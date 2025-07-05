Riigikogu to discuss laws vetoed by president during autumn session

MPs will discuss amendments to two pieces of legislation sent back to the Riigikogu by President Alar Karis after the summer break.

Changes to the Churches and Congregations Act and the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Prevention Act were rejected by the president on Thursday.

Former Minister of Justice Maris Lauri (Reform) told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that she assumed the discussions would take place in September.

"Before that, there will be meetings in the Finance Committee and the Constitutional Committee, followed by a vote in the main chamber on whether to proceed with the current version of the bill or make changes. I think it would be very good if we made those changes and clarified certain issues," she said.

Constitutional Committee Chair Ando Kiviberg (Eesti 200) said the Riigikogu's position has not changed regarding the Churches and Congregations Act, whose amendments seek to reduce foreign influence.

"On the contrary, those reasons are becoming more pressing," he said.

"I cannot speak for the other 100 members of the Riigikogu, only for myself. I intend to support passing it in its current form, and then we'll see how it goes in the end," Kiviberg told the show.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!