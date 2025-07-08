Gallery: Plans to develop residential and business district near Tallinn Bus Station

Real estate company Aswega is planning to build a new block of buildings in the area behind Tallinn Bus Station. The architectural competition for the development of the area was won by architects Hayashi-Grossschmidt Arhitektuur.

Hayashi-Grossschmidt Arhitektuur has announced that their work has won the design competition for the construction of the quarter behind Tallinn's main bus station. The area, which has an industrial past, will be transformed into a commercial and residential quarter, from which a promenade will run to the bus station and the Fahle quarter.

According to the Tallinn Planning Register, a detailed plan for the development of the quarter is currently being prepared. The land will be used for both residential and commercial purposes. According to the explanatory memorandum, buildings of up to nine stories will be built on the site.

According to current plans, the area to be developed is 2.43 hectares, with and currently contains 5buildings. One of them is a 4-story commercial and office building which is still in use, while the other 4 are dilapidated industrial buildings.

