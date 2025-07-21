X!

Gallery: Baltic prime ministers bake bread during annual informal meeting

News
The Baltic Council of Minister's annual prime ministers meeting was held in Latvia in 2025.
Open gallery
33 photos
News

The prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania met over the weekend for their annual informal meeting. Bread baking, amongst other activities, was on the agenda.

The traditional summer is always held in the country holding the presidency of the Baltic Council of Ministers. This year Latvia holds the rotating chairmanship.

Prime Minister Evika Siliņa hosted her counterparts Kristen Michal and Gintautas Paluckas.

The prime ministers and their families visited Līgatne, Cēsis and Vidzeme on the first day, learning about local businesses, traditions, and attending a concert.

They also baked bread, an activity dubbed a "Baltic bake-off" by Latvia's public broadcaster.

The bread baked by the Baltic prime ministers. Source: Läti riigikantselei

On the second day, the prime ministers visited the Cēsis Space Learning Centre and concluded the weekend with informal discussions on the future development of the Baltic region.

"It was an honour for me to welcome my Baltic colleagues to Latvia and demonstrate Latvia's initiative and sincerity outside the capital," Siliņa said.

Michal said he was "grateful" to explore Latvia with his counterparts.

"Our informal leaders' summer gathering is a nice tradition that strengthens our unity, trust and cooperation. Let's keep the Baltic bond strong!" he wrote on social media.

The Baltic prime ministers visit the Cēsis Space Learning Center during their annual informal meeting in 2025. Source: Latvian Prime Minister's Office

Estonia last hosted the ministers' informal summer meeting in August 2023 when Kaja Kallas was prime minister.

Kallas showed Latvia's Krišjānis Kariņš and Lithuania's Ingrida Šimonytė the Arvo Pärt Center and city of Viljandi, where she spent her childhood summers.

The ministers also had a private dinner at the Soomaa National Park.  

Two years ago, the ministers discussed the situation on the Belarusian border, an issue which was likely discussed in 2025 too.

In 2023, the Baltic prime ministers had dinner in Sooma National Park when Estonia held the rotating chair of the Baltic Council of Ministers. Source: Stenbock House

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Mirjam Mäekivi

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:54

Defense Forces offering conscripts bonuses to boost fitness levels

15:01

Tallinn votes to clear snow from all streets in the capital

14:10

Gallery: Baltic prime ministers bake bread during annual informal meeting

12:36

Prosecutor's Office to appeal police chiefs' case in Supreme Court

11:55

HeadRead 2025: In conversation with Finnish author Jari Järvelä

11:15

Russian Cultural Center groups condemn Tallinn's merger plan

10:37

Over 1 million Taiwanese medical masks sent to Ukraine via Estonia

10:11

Estonia's oldest TV channel turns 70

09:45

Mustamäe's oldest apartment blocks undergoing innovative renovation

08:55

Estonia sanctions 19 more Georgian officials over democratic crackdown

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.07

Majority of Tallinn's 4th grade students fail Estonian tests after first transition year

07:35

Estonia's police reintroduce 'cooling-off' stops for speeders

19.07

Estonian consumer watchdog not ready for new EU anti-'greenwashing' regulations

20.07

17 people evacuated in Harju County due to chemical spill

18.07

Mallukas Estonia's top-earning influencer in 2024

09:45

Mustamäe's oldest apartment blocks undergoing innovative renovation

20.07

Stormy weather damaging more trees in Estonia

20.07

ERR in Iraq: Defense Forces returning from Estonia's largest military operation

20.07

'AI Leap' testing two large artificial intelligence platforms this summer

13.06

Baltic states to develop joint large-scale evacuation plans

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo