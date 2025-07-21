Gallery: Baltic prime ministers bake bread during annual informal meeting

The prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania met over the weekend for their annual informal meeting. Bread baking, amongst other activities, was on the agenda.

The traditional summer is always held in the country holding the presidency of the Baltic Council of Ministers. This year Latvia holds the rotating chairmanship.

Prime Minister Evika Siliņa hosted her counterparts Kristen Michal and Gintautas Paluckas.

The prime ministers and their families visited Līgatne, Cēsis and Vidzeme on the first day, learning about local businesses, traditions, and attending a concert.

They also baked bread, an activity dubbed a "Baltic bake-off" by Latvia's public broadcaster.

The bread baked by the Baltic prime ministers. Source: Läti riigikantselei

On the second day, the prime ministers visited the Cēsis Space Learning Centre and concluded the weekend with informal discussions on the future development of the Baltic region.

"It was an honour for me to welcome my Baltic colleagues to Latvia and demonstrate Latvia's initiative and sincerity outside the capital," Siliņa said.

Michal said he was "grateful" to explore Latvia with his counterparts.

"Our informal leaders' summer gathering is a nice tradition that strengthens our unity, trust and cooperation. Let's keep the Baltic bond strong!" he wrote on social media.

The Baltic prime ministers visit the Cēsis Space Learning Center during their annual informal meeting in 2025. Source: Latvian Prime Minister's Office

Estonia last hosted the ministers' informal summer meeting in August 2023 when Kaja Kallas was prime minister.

Kallas showed Latvia's Krišjānis Kariņš and Lithuania's Ingrida Šimonytė the Arvo Pärt Center and city of Viljandi, where she spent her childhood summers.

The ministers also had a private dinner at the Soomaa National Park.

Two years ago, the ministers discussed the situation on the Belarusian border, an issue which was likely discussed in 2025 too.

In 2023, the Baltic prime ministers had dinner in Sooma National Park when Estonia held the rotating chair of the Baltic Council of Ministers. Source: Stenbock House

