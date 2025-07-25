State-owned firms' top executive pay over €15,000 a month in 2024

Top executive salaries paid last year at Estonia's larger state-owned concerns exceeded the €15,000 a month-mark, with Eesti Energia, its subsidiary Enefit Green and the Port of Tallinn (Tallinna Sadam) among the highest payers.

For instance Aavo Kärmas, who left the CEO position at Enefit Green last year, was paid over €177,474 gross over half a year, made up of a base wage of €86,474 plus €91,000 bonuses.

"Golden handcuffs" imposing a restriction on the executive working for competitors immediately after leaving, compensating them for that time, was also factored in – in Kärmas' case for a four-month period.

Juhan Aguraiuja took over as Enefit Green board chair in October last year at a monthly salary of €17,402 gross.

Enefit Green reported profits of €220.9 million last year.

Nominally, the highest-paid was Valdo Kalm, Port of Tallinn, board chair, was paid €13,333 per month, earning an additional €74,000 in performance bonuses and compensation last year.

Port of Tallinn earned profits of €119.6 million last year.

Eesti Energia chair Andrus Durejko made a total of €232,289 in 2024, amounting to a monthly income of €19,357 gross, though Eesti Energia's report does not specify how much of this was made up of benefits beyond the base wage.

Eesti Energia reported a 2024 profit of €186 million.

Andrus Durejko. Source: Arp Müller/ERR

In March of this year, Omniva (AS Eesti Post) replaced Mart Mägi with Martti Kuldma as CEO.

Mägi's monthly salary last year was €13,000. Omniva's commercial director, Gusts Muzikants, also a board chair of the company's Latvian arm, made a little more at €13,200 a month gross, as did Lithuanian board member and operations director Kastytis Valantinas (€13,587 a month before leaving the post to become director of Lithuanian Post).

Omniva reported losses last year of around €600,000.

ALARA, which manages the former Paldiski nuclear site and Tammiku radioactive waste repository, was the lowest paying state-owned concern. Its board chair Ilmar Puskar was paid a monthly wage of €5,000, while AS Vireen, which handles the collection and disposal of animal by-products, paid director Tarmo Terav €4,500 a month plus a performance bonus of €1,816.

AS ALARA reported losses of €109,000 last year, while AS Vireen reported profits of €273,000.

All state-owned companies are required to publish the salary data of their management and supervisory boards, though at the time of writing rail operator Elron (AS Eesti Liinirongid) had not yet done so.

The Estonian state owns a total of 24 companies, 12 of them under the Ministry of Climate's oversight, four under the Ministry of Regional and Agricultural Affairs and the Ministry of Finance, three under the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, and one under the Ministry of Social Affairs.

