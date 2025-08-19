X!

Omniva pauses parcel deliveries to US due to new customs duties

News
Omniva package.
Omniva package. Source: Omniva
News

Due to new customs duties recently imposed by the United States, from Wednesday, August 20, Estonian mail carrier Omniva will temporarily suspend the delivery of packages to the U.S. Omniva hopes to resume package deliveries to the U.S. as soon as possible.

"In practice, this means customers cannot currently send items – products, goods, gifts, etc. – to the U.S. via Omniva. Letters and documents can still be sent," explained Sven Kukemelk, acting commercial director of the Omniva Group.

The reason for the suspension of the service is recent changes in U.S. customs duties. The U.S. has changed the so-called de minimis threshold, i.e. the limit below which goods are exempt from customs duties and taxes. This has been accompanied by changes in customs clearance procedures, for which there are currently no implementing acts. As a result, Omniva says it cannot guarantee the delivery of packages to its customers.

"I can confirm that Omniva has done its utmost to find solutions in this confusing situation so that we can continue to import parcels from Estonia to the U.S., but we are now at a point where we have to wait for better cooperation from the U.S. side to resolve the situation. We will resume sending parcels to the U.S. as soon as we can guarantee reliable and compliant delivery again," added Kukemelk.

The changes affect all package delivery companies around the world, many of which are taking similar steps to mitigate the situation until the U.S. provides further clarity.

In the future, once the new regulations are in place and operational, sending parcels to the U.S. will also become more expensive due to customs duties.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:04

PPA patrol removes placard with anti-Israel slogan from Tallinn house

18:55

Omniva pauses parcel deliveries to US due to new customs duties

18:52

Top Latvian and Lithuanian movies to be shown free in Tallinn for Baltic Film Days

18:24

Ferry serving remote Estonian island Ruhnu expected to be repaired by Wednesday

18:07

Alexela chief on price spikes: Such anomalies should not even reach the market

17:24

Estonian Railways CEO: Elron informed about track work delays in May

17:06

Werder Bremen latest team to be linked to Estonian 'keeper Karl Jakob Hein

16:31

New four-lane section of Via Baltica opens outside Pärnu

16:24

Retirement age in Estonia to rise to 65 years and one month for 2027

16:04

EOK recognizes fencers Kristina Lehis and Irina Embrich for world champs success

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.08

Estonia's winters increasingly mild in the wake of westerly winds

18.08

Minister: Estonia will not accept EU quota refugees

09:03

Expert: Putin hasn't got many options left

17.08

Electricity prices starting to rise again in August

18.08

Bank CEO: Some are perpetually struggling in Estonia while others invest

18.08

Lux Express driver who plowed into a truck leaves the company

18.08

Tallinn Fringe Festival gets underway with events throughout the city

15.08

Tallinn to celebrate Restoration of Independence Day with events across the city

18.08

Estonia's choice: Accept 79 refugees, send experts to southern Europe or pay fine

08.08

Authorities aim to solve mystery of the Pikakari beach metallic debris

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo