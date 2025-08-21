Estonia bans butane imports from Russia and Belarus

Imports of isobutane from Russia and Belarus have been banned by the government to avoid European Union sanctions evasions, it was announced on Thursday.

"We approved a regulation that bans the import of isobutane from Russia and Belarus. In simpler terms, this is butane," said Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) at the government's press conference.

"If you recall, last December the European Union banned and sanctioned LPG — gas that is primarily used in households. But ways have still been found to exploit customs declarations using this butane to continue importing the same LPG from Russia and Belarus. This is a decision Estonia has now made as a national sanction, but we are also seeking to implement it at the European Union level," he explained.

