Ambassador: No signs Russia is moving towards peace

Estonia's new ambassador in London said Russia should not be allowed to set terms for Ukraine's future security in the event of a ceasefire agreement.

Ambassador Sven Sakkov was asked by Times Radio if President Vladimir Putin would allow NATO member countries to station troops in Ukraine to enforce a ceasefire.

"He is not, and why on earth do we need to have his consent? It's not his country. We first need to have the consent of Ukraine as a host country, and second, of course, we need to have willing contributors to a force," Sakkov replied.

He also confirmed that Estonian troops will be part of a "Coalition of the Willing" made up of Ukraine's allies to support a future ceasefire. "We will be there," he said.

Estonia has pledged to send around 150-200 "troops on the ground" and Sakkov said, considering the country's small population, this is "not a trivial contribution."

He said there are no signals that Russia wants to end the war.

"I think it is clear and evident to everybody that Russia can end the war tomorrow, if it stops fighting it is going to be the start of a ceasefire," the ambassador told the show.

Sakkov took up the post of Estonia's ambassador to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland earlier this month, following a stint as Estonia's top diplomat in Finland.

You can watch the full interview below.

Editor: Helen Wright

