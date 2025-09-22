Small plane crashes in Ida-Viru County after pilot error

A Cessna 150L aircraft crashed in Toila Municipality, Ida-Viru County on Sunday after the pilot miscalculated during takeoff.

Karl-Eerik Unt, chief air accident investigator at the Safety Investigation Bureau, told ERR: "During takeoff, the aircraft on a recreational flight struck some hay bales with its landing gear and overturned. The pilot was injured and hospitalized, but his injuries are not serious. The passenger was unharmed."

The Emergency Response Center received the report of the crash at 5:45 p.m., but according to rescuers, no one involved in the crash was at the scene when they arrived.

Põhjarannik newspaper reported that the injured pilot was Hendrik Agur, head of the Ida-Viru Vocational Education Center.

"The runway was too short, it was a miscalculation, 100 percent my own fault," Agur told the outlet.

--

