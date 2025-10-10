US Senate approves 'Ironclad' security assistance to Estonia

The United States Senate on Thursday evening voted on a US$925 billion (€799.7 billion) defense budget, which includes an "ironclad commitment" to Estonia, as well as Latvia and Lithuania, Kyiv Post reported .

The vote ended a nine-day federal government shutdown and comes at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump has made a U-turn on Russia and Ukraine and the likely outcome of the war.

The Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed the Senate with 77 votes to 20 late Thursday but now needs to be reconciled with the House version before it can be enacted.

This follows a month of legislative gridlock, set against the backdrop of Russian drone and fighter jet incursions into NATO airspace in Estonia, Poland, and Romania, as well as a more specific recent violation of Estonian airspace by Russian fighter jets.

A key provision of the NDAA is the three-year funding authorization for the Baltic Security Initiative (BSI), aimed at strengthening the defenses of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania against Russian aggression.

"This is a much stronger commitment than the House version," a senior official to Kyiv Post, noting that the Senate's approach makes it more likely that the program will be fully established and resourced.

However, the NDAA does not clarify the exact funding allocated for BSI.

In addition, the Senate bill authorizes the delivery of HIMARS rocket systems to the Baltic states, including the scheduled transfer of HIMARS multiple rocket launchers to the Estonian Defense Forces in April 2025.

This will significantly enhance the rapid arming of the Baltic states and their continued support for Ukraine. Furthermore, the bill includes provisions to bring tanks to Estonia to replace HIMARS, further strengthening defense capabilities in the region.

BSI funds are also earmarked for modernizing the Baltic states' militaries and improving interoperability with US and NATO forces, which is critical given Russia's increasing activity in the region.

A separate resolution explicitly condemns Russia's recent incursions into NATO territory, reaffirming NATO's Article 5 commitment to collective self-defense. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) called these actions a "clear example of Russia's continued threats against NATO." The NDAA also mandates action on abducted Ukrainian children, elevating the issue to a core US national security mission. Moreover, it includes a provision calling for the immediate return of the children and strengthens condemnation of Russia's war crimes in Ukraine.

In terms of broader defense policy, the NDAA requires the U.S. Secretary of Defense to annually report on Russian "grayzone activities," such as sabotage and disinformation. The Senate also voted to repeal the 2002 Iraq War authorization, officially shifting US military focus from the Middle East to Russian threats. The Senate's vote demonstrates strong bipartisan support for this policy shift, with a consensus on the need to prioritize countering Russian aggression.

Despite political skirmishes, including the rejection of a Democratic-led push to limit National Guard use for law enforcement and efforts to block funding for Trump's luxury jet retrofit, the NDAA passed with broad bipartisan backing, highlighting the US's ongoing commitment to global security and the defense of its Eastern European allies.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!