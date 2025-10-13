X!

Estonia bans Latvian politician Aleksejs Roslikovs from entering country

News
Latvian politician Aleksejs Roslikovs.
Latvian politician Aleksejs Roslikovs. Source: Aleksejs Roslikovs/Facebook
News

Estonia has temporarily barred Latvian politician Aleksejs Roslikovs from entering the country over risks linked to his recent activities and statements.

Former Latvian MP and current Riga City Council member Roslikovs, who leads Latvia's For Stability! party, was scheduled to attend an event about "current political issues" in the Baltic States organized by former Riigikogu MP Olga Ivanova (Center) on Monday evening. She invited speakers from Latvia and Lithuania.

In June, Latvia's State Security Service initiated criminal proceedings against Roslikovs on suspicion of aiding Russia, an aggressor state, in its actions against Latvia and inciting national hatred and discord, LSM reported. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison. 

On Monday afternoon, Roslikovs wrote on social media that he managed to cross the Estonia–Latvia border, but police stopped his car afterward. Estonian authorities then informed him that he was prohibited from entering the country.

Minister of the Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200) told ERR's Russian-language news portal: "The only thing I can say is that I wish him a safe trip home."

The Ministry of the Interior said the short-term entry ban expires on October 20.

Taro said the decision followed a risk assessment linked to the politician's activities.

"If someone has bad intentions behind what they attempt to do in Estonia, especially in connection with supporting Russian aggression, they aren't welcome here," Taro said. "Especially during election week — during such a critical period. I think this will serve as a clear example for everyone."

Ivanova called the Estonian authorities' entry ban on Roslikovs unacceptable. "When authorities fight against free speech and open debate, that's a sign of weakness, not strength," she said.

In 2022, Roslikovs was elected to Latvia's Saeima, resigning earlier this year after his reelection to Riga City Council, daily Postimees writes (link in Estonian).

On June 5 this year, he was expelled from a Saeima session for rudeness and speaking Russian, which is banned during parliamentary debates.

According to Roslikovs, his first criminal case was opened in 2019 after stating he would "not give Riga to the Nazis."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:54

Estonia's National Archives now mainly accessed online as collection grows

17:13

Estonia bans Latvian politician Aleksejs Roslikovs from entering country

16:48

Allmann and Volkov: Tallinn's ad explosion turning it into an Eastern European jungle

16:10

Estonian dialect speakers can list their language in official state records

15:41

Social Democrats' election campaign posters in Paide repeatedly vandalized

15:28

Estonian FM: Hostage release marks key step toward Middle East peace

15:23

Government may waive bureaucracy to speed up Saatse Boot bypass, minister says

15:19

Estonia's tax receipts up a billion euros from same period last year

14:53

Estonian doctors' median salary with bonuses €5,115 per month

14:50

Former EU commissioner: Outright stupidity always hardest to stomach in politics

be prepared!

Most Read articles

11.10

Estonia's border guard: Armed Russian groups seen in Saatse Boot

10:15

Gallery: US Army tank unit arrives in Estonia Updated

10.10

PPA temporarily closes Saatse Boot passage after uptick in Russian activity

12.10

Minister: Reports about 'tense' situation on Estonian-Russian border are exaggerated

11.10

Tallinn finds new solution to clear snow fom streets this winter

07:25

Saatse residents call for new road bypassing Russian territory

11.10

Baltics developing plans for mass evacuation if Russia attacks

12.10

UK's RAF surveillance aircraft flies 12-hour mission along Russian border

25.06

PPA struggling with tourists who visit Estonian-Russian border at Saatse

13:14

Estonia backs EU push to make housing more affordable

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo