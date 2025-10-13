Estonia bans Latvian politician Aleksejs Roslikovs from entering country

Estonia has temporarily barred Latvian politician Aleksejs Roslikovs from entering the country over risks linked to his recent activities and statements.

Former Latvian MP and current Riga City Council member Roslikovs, who leads Latvia's For Stability! party, was scheduled to attend an event about "current political issues" in the Baltic States organized by former Riigikogu MP Olga Ivanova (Center) on Monday evening. She invited speakers from Latvia and Lithuania.

In June, Latvia's State Security Service initiated criminal proceedings against Roslikovs on suspicion of aiding Russia, an aggressor state, in its actions against Latvia and inciting national hatred and discord, LSM reported. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

On Monday afternoon, Roslikovs wrote on social media that he managed to cross the Estonia–Latvia border, but police stopped his car afterward. Estonian authorities then informed him that he was prohibited from entering the country.

Minister of the Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200) told ERR's Russian-language news portal: "The only thing I can say is that I wish him a safe trip home."

The Ministry of the Interior said the short-term entry ban expires on October 20.

Taro said the decision followed a risk assessment linked to the politician's activities.

"If someone has bad intentions behind what they attempt to do in Estonia, especially in connection with supporting Russian aggression, they aren't welcome here," Taro said. "Especially during election week — during such a critical period. I think this will serve as a clear example for everyone."

Ivanova called the Estonian authorities' entry ban on Roslikovs unacceptable. "When authorities fight against free speech and open debate, that's a sign of weakness, not strength," she said.

In 2022, Roslikovs was elected to Latvia's Saeima, resigning earlier this year after his reelection to Riga City Council, daily Postimees writes (link in Estonian).

On June 5 this year, he was expelled from a Saeima session for rudeness and speaking Russian, which is banned during parliamentary debates.

According to Roslikovs, his first criminal case was opened in 2019 after stating he would "not give Riga to the Nazis."

