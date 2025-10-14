Tori Amos announces May 2026 Tallinn show

Next May, American singer and songwriter Tori Amos will perform at the Alexela Concert Hall in Tallinn as part of her European tour.

A classically trained mezzo-soprano, Amos has released 18 solo albums so far during career spanning 35 years.

Her latest record, "The Music of Tori and the Muses," was released in February and accompanies the singer's children's book "Tori and the Muses."

Amos, who has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards made her breakthrough in 1992 with the album "Little Earthquakes. " Her third album, "Boys for Pele" (1996), landed at number two on the album charts in both the U.S. and the U.K. upon its release.

Tori Amos will perform at Tallinn's Alexela Concert Hall on May 27, 2026.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!