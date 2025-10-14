X!

Tori Amos announces May 2026 Tallinn show

News
Tori Amos.
Tori Amos. Source: Live Nation Estonia
News

Next May, American singer and songwriter Tori Amos will perform at the Alexela Concert Hall in Tallinn as part of her European tour.

A classically trained mezzo-soprano, Amos has released 18 solo albums so far during career spanning 35 years.

Her latest record, "The Music of Tori and the Muses," was released in February and accompanies the singer's children's book "Tori and the Muses."

Amos, who has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards made her breakthrough in 1992 with the album "Little Earthquakes. " Her third album, "Boys for Pele" (1996), landed at number two on the album charts in both the U.S. and the U.K. upon its release.

Tori Amos will perform at Tallinn's Alexela Concert Hall on May 27, 2026.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Neit-Eerik Nestor

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:56

Transport Administration: Saatse Boot bypass could be finished by next fall

19:53

Estonian tennis star Mark Lajal exits Stockholm Open in round 1

19:42

Estonian U-21 football team in 6:1 away loss to France

19:30

'Kauges külas' breaks down barriers: Much-loved Estonian band tours Japan for 6th time

19:10

Gallery: Open House Tallinn attracts over 9,100 visitors

18:46

Tori Amos announces May 2026 Tallinn show

18:10

Legendary Scottish punk band The Exploited to play in Tallinn

17:44

Reigo Randmets: Tallinn needs a denser urban structure and faster processes

17:06

Estonia inks deal launching new Defense League drone training for civilians

16:16

17-year-old Emma-Melis Aktas takes judo grand prix silver

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.10

Gallery: US Army tank unit arrives in Estonia Updated

10:32

Canadian Air Force pilots practice debut road landings in Estonia

11.10

Estonia's border guard: Armed Russian groups seen in Saatse Boot

13.10

Estonia backs EU push to make housing more affordable

15:00

Estonian court orders crypto trader to pay Ukrainian NGO 30x value of Russian donation

11:39

Live on ERR: Estonia v Moldova in World Cup qualifier Tuesday evening

13.10

Estonia bans Latvian politician Aleksejs Roslikovs from entering country

11:52

Estonian doctors' median salary with bonuses €5,115 per month Updated

13.10

Car sales in Estonia down by as much as they're up in Latvia and Lithuania

11:04

EU digital border system goes live at Estonia's checkpoints

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo