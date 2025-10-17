Local elections voter turnout nearly a quarter of total by Friday morning

A total of 246,892 votes had been cast at the ongoing local elections in Estonia, as of Friday morning, making for a 24.6 percent turnout.

164,154 of the total votes cast were e-votes, while 82,738 were votes on paper, as of 9.15 a.m. Friday, day five of the advance voting period.

While paper votes are final, e-votes can be cast and re-cast as much as the voter wishes. A paper vote also overrides any e-vote a voter has cast.

The e-vote closes at 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 18. A secure internet connection and authentication via the Estonian ID card and card reader, Mobile-ID, or SMART ID are needed to vote.

The advance voting period started Monday with the e-vote open 24/7, and select polling booths open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

From Friday all 356 polling stations nationwide are open.

Polling day is Sunday, October 19, and polling stations are open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., when polls close. Results will likely come in late on Sunday.

The total electorate numbers 1,003,699 people. Following a constitutional amendment in springtime, only Estonian citizens and EU nationals resident in Estonia are eligible to vote.

More detailed information about voting in Estonia is here.

