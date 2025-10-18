X!

31.1 percent of ballots cast after 5 days of advance voting in Estonia's local elections

News
In-person voting at a polling place in Estonia's local elections. October 2025.
In-person voting at a polling place in Estonia's local elections. October 2025. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

As of 8 p.m. on Friday, 120,303 voters had cast their ballots at polling stations and 192,270 had voted electronically in Estonia's local elections. A total of 312,573 people have voted so far – 31.1 percent of the total number of voters.

In the 2021 local elections, after five days of advance voting, 29.4 percent of eligible voters had cast their ballots.

Online voting is available around the clock and will continue until 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 18.

In addition to the Estonian and EU citizens, stateless persons living in Estonia with a long-term residence permit or the right of permanent residence also have the right to vote.

Voters must be at least 16 years of age and their registered address in the population register must be in the relevant rural municipality or city.

Internet voting started at 9 a.m. on Monday (October 13), and is open around the clock until 8 p.m. on Saturday (October 18).

From Monday to Thursday, advance voting at polling stations in municipalities and cities takes place from 12 noon to 8 p.m. All 356 polling places are open from Friday to Sunday. 

Voters can elect the council of the city or rural municipality that is their place of residence according to the Population Register as of September 19.

On election day (October 19), voting only takes place at polling stations, where you can also change your e-vote if necessary.

On election day, all polling stations are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. After voting ends at 8 p.m., the counting of both paper ballots and e-votes begins.

Voting results will be published on the website www.valimised.ee and in the media.

More information about how and where to vote is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Viktor Solts, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:32

Badminton federation bans coach over misconduct involving minors

10:48

Gallery: Estonian actors and illustrators team up for Reading Aloud Day

10:03

31.1 percent of ballots cast after 5 days of advance voting in Estonia's local elections

09:17

Photos: Work begins on Saatse Boot temporary detour road

08:33

Deadline rapidly approaching for Eesti Laul 2026 entries

07:53

National Audit Office: Cost of maintaining regional public transport continues to rise

17.10

Estonian prosthetic technician helping Ukrainian soldiers get back to active life

17.10

Duo Ruut: We only started playing the zither by chance

17.10

EU has no plans to allocate new funds for the drone defense initiative

17.10

Estonian court rejects bid to close case against ex-Ukraine aid NGO chief

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16.10

Tech giant Amazon opens office in Estonia

16.10

​Commerce Chamber wants to trim Estonia's annual paid vacation to 20 days

15.10

Estonia sanctions Russian judge, prosecutor who sentenced museum director to penal colony

17.10

Unclear if real-life 'Red October' Russian sub to be escorted when passing Estonian waters

16.10

Tallinn adopts new nightlife plan to improve accessibility and safety

16.10

Flying car touches down in Estonia

17.10

Experts divided over building underground tunnels in Tallinn

17.10

Group of unique gene variants governing Estonians' appetite

17.10

Wizz Air announces 3 Tallinn – Budapest flights a week from December

17.10

Pollster: Center's grip on Tallinn hanging on EKRE and Parempoolsed's results

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo