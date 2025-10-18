31.1 percent of ballots cast after 5 days of advance voting in Estonia's local elections

As of 8 p.m. on Friday, 120,303 voters had cast their ballots at polling stations and 192,270 had voted electronically in Estonia's local elections. A total of 312,573 people have voted so far – 31.1 percent of the total number of voters.

In the 2021 local elections, after five days of advance voting, 29.4 percent of eligible voters had cast their ballots.

Online voting is available around the clock and will continue until 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 18.

In addition to the Estonian and EU citizens, stateless persons living in Estonia with a long-term residence permit or the right of permanent residence also have the right to vote.

Voters must be at least 16 years of age and their registered address in the population register must be in the relevant rural municipality or city.

Internet voting started at 9 a.m. on Monday (October 13), and is open around the clock until 8 p.m. on Saturday (October 18).

From Monday to Thursday, advance voting at polling stations in municipalities and cities takes place from 12 noon to 8 p.m. All 356 polling places are open from Friday to Sunday.

Voters can elect the council of the city or rural municipality that is their place of residence according to the Population Register as of September 19.

On election day (October 19), voting only takes place at polling stations, where you can also change your e-vote if necessary.

On election day, all polling stations are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. After voting ends at 8 p.m., the counting of both paper ballots and e-votes begins.

Voting results will be published on the website www.valimised.ee and in the media.

More information about how and where to vote is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!