X!

Supreme Court to rule next month on bird nesting protection case

News
A fieldfare with nestlings.
A fieldfare with nestlings. Source: Lauri Rantala/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
News

The Supreme Court has heard a dispute between two logging firms and the state Environmental Board, over the protection of bird nesting sites.

The case is also being heard in the light of EU precedent.

The dispute is between private sector firms OÜ Voore Mets and AS Lemeks on the one side, and the Environmental Board (Keskonnaamet) on the other, over when clear and thinning cuts may be temporarily banned to protect nesting birds.

The felling took place on privately owned land.

The hearing also follows an August European Court of Justice (ECJ) preliminary ruling which stated EU law allows logging operations to be suspended in order to avoid harm to nesting birds, even in the case of species which are not under protection.

The ECJ also clarified that under the EU's Birds Directive, activities are prohibited including when their purpose is not to kill or harm birds or destroy their nesting grounds, but when such consequences are inevitable.

OÜ Voore Mets and AS Lemeks started forest work in the spring of 2021 after receiving a logging permit from the Environmental Board. However, in May this year, the board ordered the work to be halted until mid-summer, citing the need to protect nesting birds.

The board said there had been a change in practice, also in spring 2021, whereby supervision was intensified to ensure the protection of birds during the nesting season.

The two companies were aware of this change, the board said.

Environmental Board lawyer Eveli Misnik said the main issue at the hearing was how to define intent.

"The discussion about the need to protect birds during the nesting season goes back much further than 2021. The most important question at today's hearing is where the boundaries lie — how we can define intent in the future, whether there is a threshold for it or not," Misnik said.

OÜ Voore Mets and AS Lemeks are arguing that the practice changed arbitrarily and without informing the parties involved.

OÜ Voore Mets's representative, sworn advocate Indre Veso, said his client did not set out to deliberately destroy bird nests.

"My client did not knowingly or intentionally destroy birds or their nests, and therefore this cannot be considered an intentional action. Moreover, intentional action in killing or disturbing birds presupposes that I see and perceive the bird or the nest," Veso said.

The Supreme Court is to issue its decision in the matter later this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Jane Saluorg, Valner Väino

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:32

BBC film crew entered Saatse border zone without permission

19:55

Patarei's prison legacy fading into the past as new apartment complex to be built

19:50

Dance music stars Swedish House Mafia announce 2026 Tallinn show

19:41

Experts warn of 'alarming' rise in violent crimes committed by minors

19:36

Ex-Estonian international Mart Poom asks fans to keep quiet after 'angry neigbor' complains

19:15

Estonian women's national team seal third place at Baltic Cup

18:59

Estonian girls' long lost 2000s punk hits resurface in surprise release

18:47

No-grocery month pushes Estonian journalist to get creative in the kitchen

18:13

Supreme Court to rule next month on bird nesting protection case

17:39

Harri Tiido: Russian Houses in the world

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.10

Estonian company covertly refueling Russia's shadow fleet vessels

15:31

NATO allies shoot down unidentified drone over US barracks in Estonia

08:43

Estonian firms say EU ban on Russian tourist trips will have little impact

27.10

Report: Estonia's economy is more knowledge-intensive, but Lithuania makes more money

27.10

Estonian ISP stops sending payment links over security concerns

20:32

BBC film crew entered Saatse border zone without permission

12:53

Shift to Estonian-language education proving tough in former Russian schools

16:25

Average monthly salaries at 2 state-owned companies exceed €5,000

11.10

Estonia's border guard: Armed Russian groups seen in Saatse Boot

10:19

Isamaa welcomes back controversial YouTuber as Tartu coalition talks continue

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo