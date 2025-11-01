X!

Estonia halves surveillance permits, number of people tracked still steady

News
Security cameras.
Security cameras. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Despite a 50 percent drop in surveillance permits over five years, the number of people monitored in Estonia has stayed roughly the same, the Justice Ministry said.

In 2020, prosecutors and judges issued 1,756 new permits for surveillance operations. By 2024, that number had dropped to 753, according to Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta's written response to an inquiry by MP Helir-Valdor Seeder (Isamaa) regarding how many people subjected to surveillance are later notified about it.

"The Prosecutor's Office grants a surveillance permit only through the end of proceedings, after which individuals are notified — unless prosecutors proceed to apply for a court permit," Pakosta said. She added that such cases are rare and that court and prosecution permits usually concern the same individuals.

"Notification data was taken from the Surveillance Operations Information System (JÄTIS), but in practice, notifications are also sent outside the system, so the data presented doesn't reflect the total number," she noted.

Despite the drop in permits, the number of people affected by surveillance has remained largely unchanged. About 2,040 people were notified in 2020, and 1,565 in 2024.

Hundreds each year are not notified immediately because courts postpone notice or prosecutors keep it classified until the grounds for secrecy expire.

In the first half of 2025, 1,366 people were notified of surveillance operations. Court orders delayed notification for 21 individuals. By authorization of the Prosecutor's Office, 227 people were initially not informed, though 174 were later notified once the reason for withholding notice no longer applied.

Justice Ministry adviser Ingrid Saarepuu told ERR that numbers differ because one surveillance permit can cover multiple operations or people.

"Drug crimes, for example, are usually committed in groups, and everyone involved must be monitored at once," she said.

Saarepuu also noted that many people caught up in surveillance are not direct targets.

"For instance, three drug suspects may be wiretapped for a month and speak with 30 others," she explained. "Investigators might identify ten of them, who are later notified. The rest remain unknown and therefore never told."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:03

Fatal Southern Estonian crash highlights gaps in domestic violence response

13:19

Estonia's DV policy progress 'ended the Soviet occupation era,' says PM

12:01

All 12 Eesti Laul finalists set for 2026 showdown

10:54

Estonia halves surveillance permits, number of people tracked still steady

09:46

Estonia's inflation finally showing signs of slowing

31.10

Top Estonian artists head to Latvia for first ever Riga Music Week

31.10

Tallinn Mechanism members announce additional €60 million support for Ukraine

31.10

Lux Express puts Tallinn-Tartu departure time back to cater for late flights

31.10

'It feels like my birthday': NOËP reacts to making Eesti Laul final

31.10

First six finalists announced for Eesti Laul 2026

be prepared!

Most Read articles

30.10

Estonia rejects biometric passport exceptions for Russian children

30.10

Major Estonian businessman's company fined €7.1 million in Lithuania

30.10

E-scooter rider killed in road traffic accident in Tartu

27.10

Estonian company covertly refueling Russia's shadow fleet vessels

31.10

Swedish company sells share of Tallinn's Solaris keskus

31.10

EDF intelligence head: Pokrovsk not ready to fall in the next few days

31.10

Lux Express puts Tallinn-Tartu departure time back to cater for late flights

30.10

EDF commander: War hysteria doing Estonia a disservice

31.10

Andrus Merilo: A defense force ready for victory

31.10

First six finalists announced for Eesti Laul 2026

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo