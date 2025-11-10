X!

Police chief: wave of bomb threats aims to create chaos and sow confusion

PPA vehicle.
PPA vehicle. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Threats made against Tallinn schools via the Telegram app are believed to be part of an information operation aimed at sowing confusion and creating fear, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said on Monday.

On Sunday, threats against Tallinn schools began circulating on Telegram, an app particularly popular among the Russian-speaking population.

Similar waves of threats against schools have occurred before, and these have been traced back to information operations originating from Russia, intended to instill fear and confusion.

"We have seen these repeatedly over the years. These kinds of bomb threat waves have the goal of creating chaos or uncertainty. But today we can say that the threat level has not increased," said PPA Director General Egert Belitšev.

The police chief added that Telegram is well-known as a platform where a significant amount of disinformation is spread. Parents should be aware of the environments their children are spending time in.

"Criminals use it, as do saboteurs commissioned by the Russian Federation to share information. It's definitely a space I have yet to see anything good come from," he said.

Egert Belitšev. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Incident at the Polytechnic School

The threats are not connected to a second incident that took place Monday afternoon at the Tallinn Polytechnic School (Tallinna Polütehnikum) on Pärnu maantee, where a student was seen handing over a possible weapon-like object to another.

"The police always respond to such information with significant force — and that was the case this time as well," said North Prefecture operations chief Urmas Tuisk to ERR.

Both young men have been identified and are currently being questioned.

"We also found an air gun near the school building, and we are now working to determine whether this is the object resembling a weapon that we were alerted about," Tuisk added.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

