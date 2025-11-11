Foreign minister: China could end Russia's war in Ukraine

China is increasingly dictating the course of Russia's policy and it could push Moscow to end the war in Ukraine, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).

Tsahkna was on an official visit to China last week, the first visit by an Estonian foreign minister in 10 years.

"My main task was to tell the Chinese foreign minister that Russia poses an existential threat to Europe and to Estonia. I reminded him that without China, Russia would not be able to carry out such aggression against Ukraine. The numbers show this is true, and it must be said plainly who holds economic and political control over Russia. If China wants to have good relations with Estonia, these issues must be addressed," Tsahkna told Monday evening's "Välisilm".

Tsahkna said Estonia was invited to China, while many other, larger countries were not given the same opportunity.

"This is the result of our active foreign policy. We must stand up for our foreign policy interests. It is unlikely that China will change its policy, but during the meeting, we were able to speak 80 percent of the time about the threat posed by Russia. It would be within China's power to end this war quickly if it decided to do so. China is increasingly dictating Russia's policy," the minister said.

China's task is also to maintain the status quo in its own region, he added.

Russian frozen assets

Speaking about Europe, Tsahkna said that Hungary and Slovakia must be dealt with individually and influenced toward supporting Ukraine.

"We can potentially obtain €160 billion from the sale of Russia's frozen assets. All the major countries, including Germany, have come around to support this idea. The ice has been broken with the recognition that these assets can indeed be used for Ukraine's benefit. This is an extremely painful topic for Putin," the minister said.

