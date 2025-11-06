X!

Estonian FM sees chance for China to pressure Russia over Ukraine

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) with U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue in Beijing. November 2025.
Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) with U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue in Beijing. November 2025. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Flickr
Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200), visiting China, met with other diplomats to discuss China's influence over Russia, trade talks and human rights developments.

Speaking with U.S. Ambassador David Perdue about Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, Tsahkna reiterated a point he made to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi the day before: peace must be "lasting and just."

He also highlighted China's significant influence over Russia.

"I see an opportunity for China to pressure Russia to end its aggression," Tsahkna said. "Putin has not taken any steps toward peace."

With Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksandr Nechytailo, he reviewed his recent visit to Kyiv, including signing a memorandum confirming Estonia's offer to host the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Tallinn in 2027.

They also discussed cooperation to help return Ukrainian children forcibly taken by Russia.

"We know the names of more than 20,000 children who have been taken from their homes by Russia," the Estonian foreign minister noted, adding that he sees a real opportunity for China to help bring them back.

Tsahkna also briefed Perdue on Russia's violation of Estonian airspace in September and discussed trade issues, welcoming the postponement of rare earth mineral export restrictions as a win for Europe as well.

Later, EU, French and Swedish diplomats briefed the Estonian minister on human rights developments in China, including the rule of law, the treatment of minorities and the continued use of the death penalty.

Tsahkna then so outlined Estonia's priorities for its 2026–2028 term on the UN Human Rights Council (UNHCR).

The visit, which began the previous day with a meeting between Tsahkna and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on bilateral and multilateral relations and Russia, concluded with a reception at the Estonian Embassy in Beijing attended by ambassadors and Poland's undersecretary of state for development affairs Michael Baranowski.

