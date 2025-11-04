Estonian FM in Beijing: China's support for Russia in Ukraine shapes our relations

This week, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) is on an official visit to the People's Republic of China. On Tuesday, Tsahkna met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to discuss bilateral and multilateral relations, as well as Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

Tsahkna's visit to the People's Republic of China is the first by an Estonian foreign minister in 10 years, following the opening of Estonia's new embassy building in Beijing.

According to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release, the aim of the visit is to continue dialogue with China on bilateral and multilateral issues as well as to share Estonia's perspective on global developments, including Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

"We engage with countries whose views may differ from ours on certain issues, and we explain our positions. If we don't stand up for our interests, someone else will. Estonia seeks to maintain open and pragmatic communication with China," Tsahkna said, adding that the conversation with Wang Yi was very candid.

"During the meeting, I outlined Estonia's stance on Russia's aggression and the importance of supporting Ukraine."

Tsahkna stated that for Estonia and Europe, Russia's aggression in Ukraine is an existential issue, and therefore all our relations are viewed through the lens of this war.

"We condemn all actions that directly or indirectly support Russia's aggression against Ukraine and call for cooperation to prevent Russia from circumventing sanctions," he said, adding that companies involved in sanction evasion will face consequences.

"Companies that continue supplying Russia's defense industry risk secondary sanctions."

Meeting between Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna and European Union Ambassador to ChinaJorge Toledo. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

"EU sanctions are part of a broader effort to uphold international law, and China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, has a key role and responsibility in defending international law, including the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states," Tsahkna said.

He also emphasized that Estonia is actively cooperating with international partners to help return Ukrainian children who were deported to Russia, back to their homeland. Tsahkna proposed working with China to support efforts to bring those children home.

Discussing EU-China relations, Tsahkna noted that Estonia's approach is based on the EU's unified policy.

"We are committed to constructive, principled, and values-based dialogue in EU-China relations, including on human rights," he said. "As a member of the UN Human Rights Council from 2026 to 2028, Estonia considers the protection and promotion of universal human rights essential. Human rights principles are universal and indivisible."

Prior to the meeting between the foreign ministers, Tsahkna delivered a speech at the Center for China and Globalization (CCG) – one of the world's top 100 think tanks. In his speech, Tsahkna thanked China for never recognizing the Soviet occupation of Estonia and for continuing to support Estonia's sovereignty.

"Estonia and China both value the UN Charter, which is founded on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states," Tsahkna said. "No country — regardless of its size — can feel secure if international law and agreements are not upheld. The principles of refraining from the use of force and resolving disputes peacefully must be respected by all, everywhere."

On Wednesday, Tsahkna will meet with Ukraine's Ambassador to China Olexander Nechytaylo, and the United States' Ambassador to China David Perdue. He will also receive a briefing on the human rights situation in the country.

Margus Tsahkna speaks at the Center for China and Globalization. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

---

