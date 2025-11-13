Riigikogu adopts car tax discount for families with children

The Riigikogu on Wednesday passed an amendment to the car tax law that provides a discount of up to €100 per year per underage child for each family.

"Until the child's 19th birthday, the parent or guardian will receive a €100 annual tax discount. This is intended to support the well-being of larger families. And if a child is born during the year — even on December 31 — the €100 will still apply for the entire year," said Finance Committee chair Annely Akkermann (Reform).

