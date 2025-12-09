X!

Second vehicle tax installment due on December 15

News
Tax and Customs Board (MTA) logo.
Tax and Customs Board (MTA) logo. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) is reminding owners and authorised users of vehicles that the second installment of motor vehicle tax is due next Monday, December 15.

The amount and calculation of motor vehicle tax can be checked in the e-services environment e-MTA, by navigating to Taxes – Motor vehicle tax – Motor vehicle tax notices.

Due to widespread scam messages, the MTA recommends signing in to the e-MTA e-services environment only through the MTA's official website opens in a new tab by selecting "E-services".

Whether the prepayment account has sufficient funds for the payment of the second instalment can be checked in the e-services environment.

The due date of December 15 does not apply to vehicle owners whose tax liability was recently recalculated in connection with the tax reduction for families with children or the deletion of a vehicle from the motor register.

More information and FAQs can be read here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:44

Deputy mayor wants to let cars with 2 passengers drive in bus lanes

14:14

Writers disgruntled over missing out on privately copied works compensation

13:35

Tallinn mayor: I've not done business with Isamaa sponsor Parvel Pruunsild

12:59

What does the US' new security plan mean for Estonia and Europe?

12:30

Experts: A good parent does not have to sacrifice joy in life to children

11:52

Second vehicle tax installment due on December 15

11:16

Expert: Despite Trump administration rhetoric, US still sees Europe as an ally

10:49

ICDS deputy director: New US security strategy focuses on business

10:15

Tallinn City Council elects new mayor

09:38

Late damage claims by real estate buyers up in recent years

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07.12

Baltics, Poland to receive 'special favor' from US, war secretary Hegseth says

08.12

Estonia seeks consultant to plan 600 MW nuclear power plant

08.12

90-year-old singer: I sing so much that my neighbors called the police

08.12

Reili Rand: What kind of Estonia are children born into?

08.12

Estonian MFA secretary general: Europe must take care of its own security

07:29

No average speed cameras in Estonia's new traffic safety program

08.12

Driver's license compensation boosts conscripts' motivation

08.12

Several newly seated local councils move quickly to raise mayors' pay

06.12

Kenyan universities adopt curricula developed in cooperation with Estonia

08:39

Vandalism wave targeting public toilets in Tallinn's parks

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo