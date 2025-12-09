Second vehicle tax installment due on December 15

The Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) is reminding owners and authorised users of vehicles that the second installment of motor vehicle tax is due next Monday, December 15.

The amount and calculation of motor vehicle tax can be checked in the e-services environment e-MTA, by navigating to Taxes – Motor vehicle tax – Motor vehicle tax notices.

Due to widespread scam messages, the MTA recommends signing in to the e-MTA e-services environment only through the MTA's official website opens in a new tab by selecting "E-services".

Whether the prepayment account has sufficient funds for the payment of the second instalment can be checked in the e-services environment.

The due date of December 15 does not apply to vehicle owners whose tax liability was recently recalculated in connection with the tax reduction for families with children or the deletion of a vehicle from the motor register.

More information and FAQs can be read here.

--

