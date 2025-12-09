Night Tapes' Iiris Vesik: Dreams come true, but not how you expect them to

In an interview with ERR, singer and songwriter Iiris Vesik, who fronts Estonian-British dream pop band Night Tapes, said it is not big ideas that take you forward, but people.

Night Tapes have just returned to Estonia after completing a tour of the U.S. and Europe. The band's singer-songwriter Iiris Vesik described the tour as "the fulfilment of my biggest dream."

"It feels like two months have been rolled into one month, and that month has gone by in two seconds. Very intense, but exciting," Vesik said of the tour.

Speaking on ETV show "Hommik Anuga," Vesik, who has been based in London for 11 years, said most of the band's listeners are in the States.

"Dreams often come true, but in a different way than you expect," said Vesik, who also worked in a second-hand clothing store in London for 7 years.

When she was younger, Vesik dreamed of studying at university, living in London, touring America and Europe, and finding true love.

"Those dreams have all come true," Vesik said.

"At one point, I was really struggling with my solo project, and at another point I was sad because some paths had come to an end. I even thought about coming back to Estonia, but with Night Tapes, we just had fun, we were really happy with ourselves, and after that things went more smoothly."

"I had to become a person before I could write the songs I write now. If you can find a good place within yourself, that will be reflected in the outside world, and then the things you really want to do will come more easily. I had to find a way to be happy with myself, even if there wasn't always anything on the horizon," Vesik explained.

Night Tapes on ETV show "Hommik Anuga." Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The completion of the tour also marks the culmination of a good year for Night Tapes, who began 2025 by winning a Music Moves Europe Award for emerging European artists in January.

"People, rather than ideas, are what move you forward. Nirvana is not a constant place where you hang out all the time, but a place you sometimes go to and at other times can't reach."

Night Tapes are a British-Estonian band that started out as evening jams between housemates Max Doohan, Sam Richards and Iiris Vesik in London. Night time London, genre-blending, multi-fidelity recordings and honest reflection contribute to their atmospheric soundscapes that ultimately make for fresh and envelope pushing dream pop.

The band released their first full-length record "Portals//polarities" in September this year.

---

