Estonian-British dream-pop trio Night Tapes release debut album

Estonian-British indie band Night Tapes have released their first full-length record "Portals//polarities." The band will embark on a world tour

The band recorded the tracks for "Portals//polarities" during their recent world tour was recorded on tour. The record includes songs recorded in hotels, Airbnbs and even in the mountains of Mexico.

"We didn't go to a luxury studio – we focused on how to make music with small and pre-existing resources," said the band's drummer and multi-instrumentalist Max Doohan.

Lead singer and guitarist Iiris Vesik, who is from Tallinn, described the lyrical content of the new album as akin to an inner journey. "It is an exploration of the different poles of my being and the meaning of freedom. Freedom is invaluable to me – I was born in a country that gained its freedom through a singing revolution," Vesik said.

Night Tapes are a British-Estonian band that started out as evening jams between housemates Max Doohan, Sam Richards and Iiris Vesik in London. Night time London, genre-blending, multi-fidelity recordings and honest reflection contribute to their atmospheric soundscapes that ultimately make for fresh and envelope pushing dream pop.

The album was pre-saved over 18,000 times on streaming platform Spotify before its release, with two songs "leave it all behind, Mike" and "Swordsman" premiering on BBC Radio 1's Sian Eleri Show earlier this week.

On October 1, Night Tapes will embark on a world tour, starting with 20 shows across the U.S. and Canada before they head to Europe in November.

The European leg of the tour kicks off in Reykjavik on November 8 and includes 5 dates in the U.K., before finishing in Dublin on December 6.

