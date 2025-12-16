X!

Experts: No progress towards peace in Berlin talks

News
Rainer Saks.
Rainer Saks. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spent two days in Berlin discussing possibilities to end the war in Ukraine with U.S representatives and European leaders. Security experts say the parties gained a clearer understanding of security guarantees but are no closer to peace.

After meeting with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine will never give up Donbas or recognize it as part of Russia.

While disagreements remained on that issue, Zelenskyy expressed satisfaction that he was at least able to personally convey Ukraine's position to the Americans and that it was heard.

Estonian security expert Rainer Saks noted, however that a breakthrough cannot be declared until agreements have been signed and military operations ceased.

"What we are seeing now is that the U.S. has asked Russia for its starting position and is trying to negotiate with Ukraine on that basis in order to find common ground between the two positions, on the basis of which a peace agreement could be drawn up. Although only the U.S., Europe, and Ukraine spoke in Berlin, talks with Russia in some form are still to come," Saks said.

According to Saks, if there is any progress to speak of, it is perhaps in relation to a greater understanding of security guarantees.

"Europe and the U.S. have reached a more concrete understanding of how to ensure security in Ukraine after a ceasefire has been achieved and what these military guarantees will be," Saks said.

He recalled that Ukraine is very familiar with the experience of the Budapest Memorandum, in which Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons and ultimately received nothing in return.

"Now Ukraine is demanding real military guarantees, and it seems that some understanding is emerging to that end," Saks said.

Saks did not rule out the fact that there are politicians in Europe trying to convince the Ukrainian president that some territorial concessions would be beneficial. However, in his opinion, the majority of European countries still consider the cession of additional territories to Russia completely unacceptable.

The European countries participating in the Berlin meeting expressed their readiness for the coalition of the willing to form a multinational unit with U.S. support, which could be sent to Ukraine once peace is restored.

On Tuesday, Russia reiterated that it would not agree to the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine under any circumstances.

According to Chair of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkelson (Reform), Estonia is ready to contribute to the international unit.

"If an international unit is formed through a coalition of the willing after a peace deal is concluded to ensure peace and security, then Estonia will definitely participate," said Mihkelson.

However, he also noted that only Ukraine, European countries and the United States participated in the talks in Berlin, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov having recently said that Russia's goals have not changed.

"At the moment, I do not see that the Berlin meetings have brought peace any closer," Mihkelson said.

According to Mihkelson, the U.S. administration is primarily interested in bringing the war to a swift end. However, speed and quality may not be the same thing from Ukraine's point of view.

"Of course, it is positive that European and American representatives were able to talk with Zelenskyy, but peace can only be achieved if the aggressor agrees to it. In fact, it is very, very bad to see how all the pressure is being put on the victim, but not on the aggressor," said Mihkelson.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Aleksander Krjukov

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16.12

Kalamaja Museum director: Community museums are never completely finished

16.12

Experts: No progress towards peace in Berlin talks

16.12

President: Ambassador's suggestions in Kazakhstan suprised me and my advisors

16.12

Estonia to allocate wartime crisis roles to 56,000 from private sector

16.12

Only 20 songs remain in race to win Raadio 2's Hit of the Year Award

16.12

Estonia's ESTCube-3 satellite could reach orbit in 2029

16.12

Legendary rock band Scorpions to perform in Tallinn next July

16.12

Eastern flank security must become an EU priority, Estonian PM says

16.12

Margus Tsahkna: Foreign policy a responsibility, not a rhetorical choice

16.12

Estonia planning to make data tracker mandatory for all public databases

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16.12

Wizz Air wants to become a leading airline at Tallinn Airport

13.12

Estonia requests extension from EU minimum tax exemption

15.12

New year tax changes expected to increase Estonia's deficit

15.12

Heads of schools: Graduates of former Russian schools completely lack Estonian

16.12

Watch at 3 p.m: Estonia passenger ferry disaster final report presentation

16.12

Official investigation finds no new causes in 1994 Estonia ferry sinking

14.12

Tartu's 16th Winter Folk Dance Day travels across Europe

16.12

Coalition politicians ramp up criticism of President Karis

10.12

Estonian volunteer aid worker in Ukraine: We fear the time when we can truly grieve

15.12

Justice chancellor: Tallinn must address parking on sidewalks issue

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo